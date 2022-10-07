 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A playoff preview

The playoffs start in a few hours, so start your day here. A look at the historic seasons of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Lots of drama in Anaheim.

By Josh Timmers
The regular season is over and the playoffs start in a few hours.

Mets/Padres

Cardinal/Phillies

Blue Jays/Mariners

Guardians/Rays

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Let the playoffs begin.

