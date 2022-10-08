2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 2: Rays/Guardians, Mariners/Blue Jays

The Guardians and Mariners took 1-0 leads in their Wild Card Series games Friday and can wrap things up with a win this afternoon.

Here’s the info you’ll need for today’s pair of American League games.

11:07 a.m. CT: Rays at Guardians, Tyler Glasnow (RHP) vs. Triston McKenzie (RHP). TV: ESPN2. Guardians lead series 1-0. Announcers: Boog Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers.

3:07 p.m. CT: Mariners at Blue Jays, Robbie Ray (LHP) vs. Kevin Gausman (RHP). TV: ESPN. Mariners lead series 1-0. Announcers: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey.

MLB.com Gameday for Rays/Guardians

MLB.com Gameday for Mariners/Blue Jays

MLB says the Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App for authenticated subscribers to ESPN. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Series.

Another thread will post at 5:30 p.m. CT for tonight’s Padres at Mets and Phillies at Cardinals games.