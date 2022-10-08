2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 2: Padres/Mets, Phillies/Cardinals

The Phillies and Padres took 1-0 leads in their Wild Card Series games Friday and can wrap things up with a win tonight.

Here’s the info you’ll need for tonight’s pair of National League games, which will run an hour apart on different TV channels.

6:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Mets, Blake Snell (LHP) vs. Jacob deGrom (RHP). TV: ESPN. Padres lead series 1-0. Announcers: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

7:37 p.m. CT: Phillies at Cardinals, Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Miles Mikolas (RHP). TV: ESPN2. Phillies lead series 1-0. Announcers: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez.

MLB.com Gameday for Padres/Mets

MLB.com Gameday for Phillies/Cardinals

MLB says the Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App for authenticated subscribers to ESPN. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Series.

That’s all the info you should need for tonight’s two games. Discuss amongst yourselves.