Cub Tracks’ bird watching

Welcome to today's edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Haha.
THE CARDINALS— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) October 7, 2022
BLEW A 2-0 LEAD
IN THE 9TH.
Bwah-ha-ha. Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha.
Ok, I’m done. Also, the game ended with Yadi striking out. Oh tra la la, fates. Stylin’.
We can only hope this trend continues. Y’know, the Cubs aren’t playing, so one has to invent one’s own entertainments.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): So, where did the Cubs wind up landing in the MLB lottery odds? “... it is extremely likely that the Cubs will be picking 12th or 13th in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft...” Jonathan Mayo has more of this.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs expected to return baseball ops spending, headcount to pre-pandemic levels. “... ownership has little other choice at this point.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): What Cubs’ record since All-Star break says about 2023. “The exciting part comes with playing well down the stretch and some of the hard work and growth paying off in areas,” Ross added, “and knowing there will be some additions this offseason and we’ll get closer to where we want to be.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Who were the Cubs’ MVP, ROY, MIP, etc. in the 2022 season? “The Sun-Times gives out end-of-season awards to the 74-88 Cubs.”
- Luke Parrish (Sports Illustrated*): Chicago Cubs Season in Review: Nico Hoerner. “... Hoerner found his groove at the dish and delivered.”
- Lee Bosch (Marquee Sports Network*): Fall League Fridays: Brennen Davis picks up right where he left off. “Davis kicked off his campaign Tuesday with a 2-run home run...” Patrick Mooney has more {$}. Maddie Lee has even more.
- Thomas Erbe (Cubbies Crib*): An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule. “... it is time to look ahead and move forward.”
- Jon Heyman (NY Post*): Mets prospect hesitation their trade deadline undoing. “... Cubs management is said to have grown so frustrated by the Mets’ unwillingness to give up anything of value they stopped calling them...”
- Ishveena Singh (DroneDJ): 25 takes, GoPro: How that viral Chicago Cubs drone video was shot. “The drone captures a number of aspects of the game-day experience at the iconic Wrigley Field...”
Food for Thought:
This is really out there. https://t.co/cnOrrVCnQD— Futurism (@futurism) October 7, 2022
A fire has damaged some of the sacred carved stone figures on Easter Island. As the extent of the damage is still being tallied, there is word that the fire might have been started deliberately. https://t.co/FWR46hWZnc— IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 7, 2022
In simple terms, the research supports the decades-old theory that life on Earth started in oceans. https://t.co/3Li8IDqTHw— Futurism (@futurism) October 7, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles.
