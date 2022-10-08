 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ bird watching

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. It looks dark in St. Louis right now. We are pleased with this development.

By Duane Pesice
Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game One Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Haha.

Bwah-ha-ha. Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha.

Ok, I’m done. Also, the game ended with Yadi striking out. Oh tra la la, fates. Stylin’.

We can only hope this trend continues. Y’know, the Cubs aren’t playing, so one has to invent one’s own entertainments.

Food for Thought:

