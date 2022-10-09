Cub Tracks’ fill in the blanks

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well folks, that’s a wrap to the 2022 season. Thanks to all of our great fans. We finished off GREAT, only giving us more reason to go out and spend this off-season. Gonna be a big winter folks!!!! #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/l0r2W9Fpaz — Jed Hoyer (@jedhoyerCHC) October 5, 2022

Now I just need the Cardinals, Mets, and Padres to lose out. Make their playoff runs nasty, brutish, and short. Please and thank you, baseball gods.

Food for Thought:

"...really quite significant for the origin of life." https://t.co/QigHTCir65 — Futurism (@futurism) October 8, 2022

NASA has released the highest resolution image of Europa yet, the complex surface of this frozen world clearly seen.https://t.co/UKdOTN1rZQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 7, 2022

We haven't even made it to first base yet. https://t.co/Da152Z1WFU — Futurism (@futurism) October 8, 2022

