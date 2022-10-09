 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ fill in the blanks

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Not much going on outside the playoffs. Nobody wants to write about our Cubs right now.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Now I just need the Cardinals, Mets, and Padres to lose out. Make their playoff runs nasty, brutish, and short. Please and thank you, baseball gods.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...