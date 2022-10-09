2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 3: Padres vs. Mets, Sunday 10/9, 6:07 CT

The Mets lost to the Padres by a big score Friday. Then they won Game 2 by almost as big a score.

The decisive Game 3 of their Wild Card Series will happen tonight, and the winner will head to Los Angeles to begin a Division Series against the Dodgers Tuesday. The other NL division series will feature the NL East rival Phillies and Braves, beginning in Atlanta Tuesday,

Here’s all the info for tonight’s game.

6:07 p.m. CT: Padres at Mets, Joe Musgrove (RHP) vs. Chris Bassitt (RHP). TV: ESPN. Series tied 1-1. Announcers: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Game 1 vibes. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) October 9, 2022

As you know, I usually post lineups from the team’s official Twitter account in game previews. I didn’t do so here because the Padres tweeted out a FIFTY-THREE SECOND video where you have to sit through the entire thing (I didn’t) to see the full batting order. I’d hate that if the Cubs did it and I can imagine Padres fans are rolling their eyes at it too. If you really want to see it, click here.

MLB says the Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App for authenticated subscribers to ESPN. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Series.

That’s all the info you should need for tonight’s game. Discuss amongst yourselves.