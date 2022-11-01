Cub Tracks flashes the stuff

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Trade talk, preparations for trades, roster filling in general, these are the things the scribes write about while the players that didn’t make the Series golf. A couple of venues hadn’t yet filed anything at press time (before Duane dinner), so they’re not included.

I have to say, I applaud the Sun-Times, who have made their online content available for free. I wish everyone would. I also wish they’d use Dial.

Craig Breslow, the #Cubs VP of pitching, joined us on the Cubs Weekly Podcast and filled us in on plenty of pitching questions within the organization. https://t.co/YTOkj2AGnS — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) October 31, 2022

After putting up strong numbers across 3 minor league affiliates, @Cubs @mmervis12 continues to rake in the AFL and is currently tied for the league lead in HR's with 5! #CubsProspects #MiLB #AFL2022 pic.twitter.com/RkFc71Jjcv — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) October 31, 2022

I’m excited to announce I’ve accepted the role of Baseball Scientist with the Chicago @Cubs. It’s an honour to join such a great group of coaches, analysts and players within the organization. Can’t wait to fly more W’s over Wrigleyville! pic.twitter.com/4xeiPnPYNb — Mike Sonne (@DrMikeSonne) October 30, 2022

