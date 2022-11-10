Cub Tracks says hmm

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by the hot air emanating from the GM meetings. The radar screens are full of blips but everyone’s battleships are still afloat. So far, Jose Fermin has gone from St. Louis to Cleveland. Edwin Diaz is staying put. Daz Cameron is now an Oriole. Sam Hilliard is a Brave.

The rumor mill says the Cubs will pay big money but don’t want to go long-term, in a permutation of ‘intelligent spending’ that makes a certain amount of sense. Kodai Senga is on the wish-list, as is Corey Kluber. Michael Conforto reportedly wants a two-year deal with an option.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

