Cub Tracks says hmm

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by the hot air emanating from the GM meetings. The radar screens are full of blips but everyone’s battleships are still afloat. So far, Jose Fermin has gone from St. Louis to Cleveland. Edwin Diaz is staying put. Daz Cameron is now an Oriole. Sam Hilliard is a Brave.
The rumor mill says the Cubs will pay big money but don’t want to go long-term, in a permutation of ‘intelligent spending’ that makes a certain amount of sense. Kodai Senga is on the wish-list, as is Corey Kluber. Michael Conforto reportedly wants a two-year deal with an option.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Jose Abreu, Corey Kluber are on #Cubs' radar as free agency opens, writes @MLBBruceLevine. https://t.co/yYneUFEHDT pic.twitter.com/6bz4feOkvr— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 9, 2022
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Jed Hoyer wants to have extension talks sooner rather than later. “Don’t hold me to this but I don’t really love negotiating in spring training. The more I do it, the more I think it causes real tension,” said Hoyer...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Dustin Kelly named Cubs’ hitting coach. “Prior to joining Chicago’s coaching ranks, Kelly spent three seasons as a hitting coach in the Dodgers’ Minor League system.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): GM Meetings Notebook: Why the Cubs felt they had to make another change at hitting coach this offseason. “It’s all about feel.” Meghan Montemurro has more.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter. “Ten observations based on insider chatter and Cubs sources.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs are looking at the stacked class of free-agent shortstops. “Years concern Hoyer more than money...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jesse Rogers ‘still doubtful’ Cubs land big ss, says they aren’t pursuing top 3 starters on market. “Rogers set an ice-cold pot of water on the burner...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs GM Carter Hawkins says Matt Mervis has ‘earned the opportunity’ at 1B. “Yeah, he’ll be competing going into spring training.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Ryan Dempster shares a touching story explaining why players love Dusty Baker so much. “He gave me opportunity, he gave me chances, he put me in positions to succeed coming here to Chicago in ’04.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): 2023 Cubs Convention weekend passes go on sale Thursday. “When Cubs Convention returns from a two-year hiatus, it will include familiar programming as well as new events.”
Food for Thought:
