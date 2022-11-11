Baseball history unpacked, November 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
- 1880 - In the National League, the Boston Red Caps sign Jim Whitney, considered one of the best pitchers in California, at a salary of $150 per month. (2)
- 1886 - The Executive Council of the Brotherhood of Professional Base Ball Players, formed the previous year, meets and chooses officers. Monte Ward is re-elected president, Dan Brouthers vice president, and Tim Keefe secretary-treasurer. (2)
- 1891 - The National League meets and dismisses the charges of collusion and game throwing against the eastern clubs brought by the Chicago Colts, thereby formally giving the Boston Beaneaters the pennant. The league also plans its strategy for conquering the American Association by consolidating the four strongest Association clubs into a 12-team league for next year. (2)
- 1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela becomes the first rookie ever to win a Cy Young Award, edging Tom Seaver of the Cincinnati Reds by a 70-67 margin for National League honors. Valenzuela was the first rookie since Herb Score in 1955 to lead his league in strikeouts with 180. (2)
- 1987 - Jim Frey, who managed the Chicago Cubs to the 1984 NL East division title, and spent last season as a broadcaster for the Cubs, is named the club’s director of baseball operations. His first major move will be to hire longtime friend Don Zimmer as manager on November 20th. (2)
- 1990 - California’s Chuck Finley and Seattle’s Randy Johnson combine to pitch a no-hitter in the finale of an eight-game exhibition series between American and Japanese all-star teams. But Japan still wins the series 4-3 with one tie, the first time since 1970 that a touring U.S. team has left Japan with a losing record.
Cubs birthdays: Bert Abbey, Rabbit Maranville* HOF. Also notable: Pie Traynor HOF.
- 1158 - Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa declares himself ruler of North Italy.
- 1620 - Mayflower Compact signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod, the 1st framework of government in the territory that is now the USA [N.S. Nov 21].
- 1865 - Mary Edward Walker, the first US Army female surgeon, awarded Medal of Honor.
- 1889 - Washington admitted as the 42nd state of the USA.
- 1918 - WWI Armistice signed by the Allies and Germany comes into effect and World War I hostilities end at 11 a.m., “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month”.
- 1926 - U.S. Route 66 is established from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California — 2,448 miles (3,940 km).
- 1959 - First episode of Jay Ward’s cartoon series “Rocky & His Friends”, featuring Rocket J. (“Rocky”) Squirrel and Bullwinkle J. Moose. airs on NBC.
- 1966 - Gemini 12 (Lovell & Aldrin) launched on four-day flight.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
