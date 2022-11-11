Baseball history unpacked, November 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bert Abbey, Rabbit Maranville* HOF. Also notable: Pie Traynor HOF.

Today in history:

1158 - Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa declares himself ruler of North Italy.

1620 - Mayflower Compact signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod, the 1st framework of government in the territory that is now the USA [N.S. Nov 21].

1865 - Mary Edward Walker, the first US Army female surgeon, awarded Medal of Honor.

1889 - Washington admitted as the 42nd state of the USA.

1918 - WWI Armistice signed by the Allies and Germany comes into effect and World War I hostilities end at 11 a.m., "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month".

1926 - U.S. Route 66 is established from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California — 2,448 miles (3,940 km).

1959 - First episode of Jay Ward's cartoon series "Rocky & His Friends", featuring Rocket J. ("Rocky") Squirrel and Bullwinkle J. Moose. airs on NBC.

1966 - Gemini 12 (Lovell & Aldrin) launched on four-day flight.

