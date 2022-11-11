Outside The Confines: Hot stove warming

The baseball offseason is always a time when there’s little else to pay attention to aside from the wheeling, dealing, and trading that goes on with teams. You can usually get a pretty good idea of whether a team hopes to contend, or will be satisfied with a “rebuild” based on who they are willing to part with, and who they are willing to pay for.

So for fans and writers alike, we tend to stay pretty attuned to what’s going on with the trade and free agent markets, but often—especially with free agents—we need to wait until the few weeks before spring training to see many moves. Well, teams certainly aren’t wasting much time this offseason making trades and making changes, so let’s dive into the links and see what’s going on.

Paul Casella has the 2022 Silver Slugger winners.

Brittany Ghiroli gives us an idea of how GMs are feeling about things after their meeting in Vegas. (The Athletic subscription required.)

And it wouldn’t be the offseason if there wasn’t a Scott Boras monologue/amateur standup routine that makes no sense whatsoever.

Scott Boras is one question in and totally off the rails. Said Xander Bogaerts’s uncle Humphrey left him a message in his memoirs “There’s gonna be a lot of teams looking at you kid.”



Honestly, I already can’t go on — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 9, 2022

On Brandon Nimmo: “There’s a lot of teams in the waters looking for a centerfield. Whoever . . . Pixar guy will be happy about Finding Nimmo.” He’s entering a different plane of performance right now. — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) November 9, 2022

A new low / high in Boras wordplay: “Essentially, Taijuan is on an island,” he says about Taijuan Walker’s skill set, “and the question is who is willing Taipei.” — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 9, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.