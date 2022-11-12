Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
That gold looks real good https://t.co/AuyCL1XUtG pic.twitter.com/lv8nz8l8SC— Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) November 11, 2022
I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front page and here and there on the web and beyond. We’re looking for the real intrigue... also robot umpires.
Did Willson refuse the qualifying offer yet? I know he was tendered one Wednesday. And whither Dansby Swanson? Brett Taylor brings him up — I find him an intriguing candidate but I don’t know if he’s the game-changer the Cubs seek. Xander Bogaerts? Hmm.
The Cubs reportedly have jobs available. They’re probably not serious players for Brandon Nimmo. But they are looking for outside help.
All this and more. The Stove is Hot — let’s dive in!
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about the Cubs’ offseason: Free-agent buzz from the GM meetings. “It definitely felt like the Winter Meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday morning while standing next to his suitcase... Meghan Montemurro has more from the meetings.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What does Scott Boras think of the Cubs’ ‘intelligent spending’ plan for free agents? “The Cubs are ready to begin the truest form of their rebuilding process at the major-league level,” Boras said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs extend qualifying offer to Willson Contreras and what comes next for catching position. “If Contreras signs with another team, the Cubs will receive draft pick compensation, which would come after the 2nd round.” Tim Stebbins is in on this.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): More on how active the Cubs will be in the shortstop market, and a particular plug for Xander Bogaerts. “... the Cubs are likely to be among the most active teams, right there next to the Giants, and specifically for one of the shortstops...” [Heyman] More Bogaerting from Evan Altman.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): New predictions have Dansby Swanson landing with the Cubs. “... he’s the likeliest of the free agent shortstop class to sign a shorter-term deal...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): These are the Cubs’ extension candidates. They’re tanned, rested, ready. They’ll be in the best shape of their lives, come the spring.
- Jack Turek (Cubs Insider*): Let’s look at 5 Free Agent Catchers Cubs could sign to replace Willson Contreras. “... Omar Narváez, Tucker Barnhart, Austin Hedges, Gary Sánchez, and Christian Vázquez.”
- Lee Bosch (Marquee Sports Network*): What we learned about Cubs prospects in the Arizona Fall League. “... Mervis and Horn seem most likely to see a major league debut next season.”
Food for Thought:
Extend Happ. Make Nico an offer. Oh, and be excellent to each other.
