Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front page and here and there on the web and beyond. We’re looking for the real intrigue... also robot umpires.

Did Willson refuse the qualifying offer yet? I know he was tendered one Wednesday. And whither Dansby Swanson? Brett Taylor brings him up — I find him an intriguing candidate but I don’t know if he’s the game-changer the Cubs seek. Xander Bogaerts? Hmm.

The Cubs reportedly have jobs available. They’re probably not serious players for Brandon Nimmo. But they are looking for outside help.

All this and more. The Stove is Hot — let’s dive in!

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

A scientific study has looked into why liminal spaces are so unsettling.https://t.co/cTF7n7W5WP — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 11, 2022

Joshua W. Pate explains the neuroscience behind why people can still feel phantom limbs in lifelike detail for TED-Ed.https://t.co/XbQsbfyFmQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 11, 2022

Extend Happ. Make Nico an offer. Oh, and be excellent to each other.

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!