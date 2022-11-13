Cub Tracks shortens up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Sources: #Cubs among most active teams in the shortstop market during early days of free agency. They’ve been in touch with the agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2022
Ranking the 15 Cubs Prospects that Debuted This Year https://t.co/P6tXplPKDh via @NSideBound— Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) November 12, 2022
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): How the new playoff format surprised Cubs president Jed Hoyer. “MLB executives weighed in on the expanded playoffs at the general managers meetings.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 6 players not named Aaron Judge who could fit the needs — and budgets — of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. “... the price of free agency has increased dramatically, so spectacular free-agent flops can handcuff a team for years.”
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): Feinsand: Ian Happ is Cubs’ ‘best trade chip, likely to start 2023 in new uniform’. “Happ appears to be doing all that he can to receive an extension...” SI adds on.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs reportedly interested in Cody Bellinger and Kevin Kiermaier for center field. “... you can’t just invent a great target out of thin air.” Evan Altman weighs in.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Bogaerts, Bell, Bellinger buzz for Cubs as GM Meetings close. “It’s a lot of get-to-know-type conversations and really just making sure there’s general interest discussed vs. specifics,” Hawkins said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs must be keeping lap ready because they’re ‘among most active’ in SS market. “Jesse Rogers has maintained that the Cubs will only land a top shortstop if one falls into their lap...”
