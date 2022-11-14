Baseball history unpacked, November 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1887 - The Cleveland Blues of the American Association announces a new uniform design featuring dark blue stripes and piping. The new suit will inspire the nickname “Spiders” because of the web-like pattern. (2)
- 1900 - The National League rejects the American League as an equal, declaring it an outlaw league outside of the National Agreement, thus inaugurating a state of war. This follows the AL’s announcement two days ago that it has made arrangements to go into Washington, DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Two weeks later the American Association makes it a three-way battle, but that third circuit will remain a minor league. (2)
- 1929 - Former pitching star Joe McGinnity dies at the age of 58. McGinnity, nicknamed “Iron Man”, posted 246 wins in only 10 major league seasons. He will enter the Hall of Fame in 1946. (2)
- 1956 - The Pittsburgh Pirates say the franchise may have to move unless a new municipal stadium is built to replace Forbes Field. (2)
- 1986 - The Doubleday Publishing Company agrees to sell the World Champion New York Mets to Nelson Doubleday and Fred Wilpon for $80.75 million. The company had purchased the Mets for a then-record $21.1 million in 1980. (2)
- 2005 - The Baltimore Orioles officially announce that they will not be bringing back outfielder Sammy Sosa or first baseman Rafael Palmeiro, though both have indicated that they would like to return to baseball. “At this point, we are heading in a different direction,” club executive VP Mike Flanagan says. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Jim Brewer, Willie Hernandez, Kent Bottenfield*, Xavier Nady.
Today in history:
- 1666 - Samuel Pepys reports on first blood transfusion (between dogs).
- 1856 - American Gail Borden is issued a patent for technology related to his invention of condensed milk.
- 1922 - BBC begins daily radio broadcasts from the 2LO transmitter at Marconi House.
- 1943 - Chicago Bear Sid Luckman passes for seven touchdowns vs NY Giants (56-7).
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
