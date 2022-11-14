 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: One and done

James Click is no longer the GM of the Astros. More hot stove talk. A look at this year’s rookies before the award winner is announced. And more news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
James Click
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“OK. But what have you done for the team since you won the World Series a week ago?”

I know some of you will insist that the Astros did not fire general manager James Click, but to only offer a one-year deal for a job that requires handing out six- and seven-year deals is pretty strong hint to get lost.

However, without that drama, we wouldn’t have much to talk about as this is kind of a “dead” period in MLB.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...