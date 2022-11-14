Outside The Confines: One and done

“OK. But what have you done for the team since you won the World Series a week ago?”
I know some of you will insist that the Astros did not fire general manager James Click, but to only offer a one-year deal for a job that requires handing out six- and seven-year deals is pretty strong hint to get lost.
However, without that drama, we wouldn’t have much to talk about as this is kind of a “dead” period in MLB.
- On that point, Click is no longer the GM of the World Series Champion Astros after turning down a one-year deal.
- Jay Jaffe looks back at Click’s time running the Astros and how the ugly divorce came about. Jaffe agrees that the one-year offer was an insult.
- Bob Nightengale has more details on Click leaving the Astros, including owner Jim Crane had to be convinced that it would look terrible if he didn’t even offer Click the one-year deal to stay. Otherwise, Crane would have just fired him outright.
- Zach Crizer also goes over the breakup and also speculates as to who might replace Click as the Astros GM.
- The Astros did sign reliever Rafael Montero to a new three-year, $34.5 million contract. I’m not sure who exactly in the Astros signed him to the deal, but Crane is the one signing the checks and he’s still there.
- Brian McTaggart has three big non-GM questions for the Astros this winter.
- And finally a positive Astros story. Michael Clair profiles how shortstop Jeremy Peña went from snowy New England ball fields to World Series MVP.
- It was rumored and now it’s official. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal to return to the club.
- However, Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen is out for all of 2023 after shoulder surgery. Fabian Ardaya looks at what this means for the Dodgers bullpen. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Padres right-handed reliever Robert Suárez signed a new five-year, $46 million deal extension with the Friars. Jack Baer has more on Suárez long road to this deal.
- The Braves have re-signed Jesse Chavez to a minor-league deal.
Sources: #Rays are engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline. At this point, industry observers expect multiple trades by the club over the next 48 hours. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 14, 2022
- MLB will announce who won the Rookie of the Year tonight at 5 p.m. CT on the MLB Network. Here’s the case for all six finalists.
- Brian Murphy has the 13 most “electric” rookies of 2022.
- Andrew Simon looks at which teams have never won one of the BBWAA Awards. For example, no Senator/Ranger has ever won the Cy Young Award.
- Sad news as former MLB outfielder Chuck Carr has died at the age of 55. Our sympathies go out to his family and friends.
- In case you still want more of these lists, Gabe Lacques lists the top 87 free agents this winter.
- Still not sick of them? R.J. Anderson has his top 50 free agents.
- Kiley McDaniel has contract predictions for the top 50 free agents. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Bob Nightengale thinks hot stove season just feels warmer this winter than the past few years. Well, certainly more than one where everyone was locked out and another one dominated by COVID, Bob.
- R.J. Anderson has 10 possible non-tender candidates.
- Many people are seeing Bobby Bonilla parallels as the Mets deal with closer Edwin Diaz has deferred money that lasts until 2042.
- R.J. Anderson thinks making good player evaluations will be tricky this winter with all the rules changes coming to MLB next season.
- The Rays have hired former Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a senior adviser.
- Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is spending his winters hitting softballs a very long way.
- And finally, English rock musician and cricket commentator Felix White explains how he’s become entranced with the artistry of baseball over the past several years. It’s a good article if you love reading about the poetry of our game. He still loves cricket, however. There’s room for both.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster
