The Cubs will play Canada in a WBC Spring Training game

When the Cubs’ 2023 Spring Training schedule was released last August, one game against a World Baseball Classic team was listed, March 8, as “TBD.”

Sunday, I ran across this tweet:

BREAKING:



The spring training @WBCBaseball exhibition schedule has been released!



Team Israel will faceoff against the Miami #Marlins at @RDCstadium on Wednesday, March 8, and the Washington #Nationals at @Ballpark_PB on Thursday, March 9!@fishstripes @ILBaseball — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) November 13, 2022

I couldn’t find any official announcement of a WBC exhibition schedule, but lo and behold, checking the Cubs’ Spring Training schedule, they are now listed as playing Team Canada Wednesday, March 8 at 2:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. Arizona time) at Sloan Park.

Two men who played for the Cubs in 2022, Rowan Wick and Jared Young, were born in Canada and could be asked to play for the Canadian team in the WBC.

Among other active MLB players born in Canada: Charles Leblanc, Josh Naylor, Tyler O’Neill, Nick Pivetta, Cal Quantrill, Jordan Romano, Abraham Toro, Joey Votto, former Cub Rob Zastryzny and... Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

That’s right, Vlad Jr., though he grew up mostly in the Dominican Republic, was born in Montreal in 1999 when his dad was playing for the Expos, so he’s eligible to play for Team Canada if they want him and he accepts.

So Team Canada could put together a pretty good ballclub, I’d think.

I’m looking forward to the WBC and this game should be fun. Single-game tickets for 2023 Spring Training games at Sloan Park go on sale Saturday, January 7.