Baseball history unpacked, November 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Joe Quest, Rollie Zeider, Tuffy Stewart, Clay Bryant, Garth Mann. Harry Chiti*, Chris Haney. Also notable: Cristóbal Torriente HOF.

The Harry Chiti story, from SABR.

Today in history:

534 - Second and final revision of the Justinian Code published, a codified set of imperial and classical laws begun initially in 528.

1519 - City of Havana moved to its current location to avoid mosquito infestations.

1676 - 1st colonial prison organized in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

1776 - British troops capture Fort Washington during American Revolution.

1841 - Life preservers made of cork are patented by Napoleon Guerin (NYC).

1907 - Oklahoma becomes the United States 46th state.

1938 LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) is first synthesized by Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel, Switzerland.

1939 - Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 - Founding of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

2021 - Men's roller derby team settles dispute with MLB baseball team, allowing both to use Cleveland Guardians name.

