Outside The Confines: Rookies (and managers) in the spotlight

Awards season rolls on as we saw the prizes handed out for AL and NL Rookies of the year, as well as the Manager of the Year accolades for both leagues.
The rookies were no big surprise with Mariners' phenom Julio Rodriguez netting the win for the American League and Michael Harris II of the Braves winning it in the NL. As for managers, it was a slightly unusual turn. Usually, it’s the managers of the winningest teams, or the World Series teams, but this year it was neither, in both leagues. Terry Francona won it in the AL for his work turning around the Cleveland Guardians, while Buck Showalter won in the NL for being the skipper for the Mets.
Later today we’ll find out which players will win the Cy Young award for best pitching of the season.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the coverage of both big awards for this week so far:
- Nick Selbe writes about the Manager of the Year winners.
- Daniel Chavkin reports on the NL Rookie of the Year prize, while Nick Selbe writes about the AL win.
- Anthony Castrovince gives us an overview of the managerial winners.
- Anthony DiComo gets a bit deeper, reflecting on Buck’s four wins. And Mandy Bell shares the three wins for Tito.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Esteban Rivera wonders if Nick Anderson is going to be able to bounce back in Atlanta.
- The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O’Connor to the president of business operations. (AP)
- Daniel Chavkin reports that it seems likely Anthony Rizzo will be returning to the Yankees after all.
- MLB dot com rounds up the 12 players who declined qualifying offers and the two who accepted.
- Bob Nightengale talks to Dan Shulman about walking away from ESPN and what the Canadian hopes will come next (hint: a Blue Jays World Series game is on his bucket list).
- This is certainly a cool option for seeing a Mariners game next year.
We heard you...— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 14, 2022
Next season, the entire @TMobile ‘Pen will be open to all fans for all games on a first-come, first-served basis! pic.twitter.com/hPDi9zWUTD
- Dan Szymborski explains his NL Rookie of the Year ballot.
- Even as the Astros played to win the World Series, behind the scenes things were a hot mess of turmoil. Story by Jeff Passan.
- Could Justin Verlander be on the trade block? Ken Rosenthal shares what he’s been hearing around the hot stove. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Yasiel Puig has pled guilty to connections to a gambling organization, writes Nick Selbe.
- Davy Andrews wonders how much we can believe in the promise of Dansby Swanson.
- Joon Lee looks at the Yankees' interest in Aaron Judge, and how the team’s owner would like to see him in pinstripes for the rest of Judge’s career.
- It’s a long way from France to a major league stadium, but it’s the path Spencer Bivens is on. Zach Buchanan shares the prospect’s story. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Do the Royals really need a new stadium?
An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. pic.twitter.com/jdj8ed2MXr— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 15, 2022
