MLB London Series tickets for Cubs vs. Cardinals go on sale later this month

The Cubs and Cardinals, three years later than originally planned, will play at London Stadium in England June 24 and 25, 2023. (They had been scheduled to do this in 2020, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.)

Today, MLB Europe posted this informative set of pages about the series.

Cubs and Cardinals season ticket holders will have a presale for tickets to these games beginning November 29. The next day, another presale will be held and you can register for that here. The site says that tickets for adults will be available for as low as £54, which is about $64 at current exchange rates. After these presales, a general sale for tickets will begin December 6.

The game times are 12:10 p.m. CT (6:10 p.m. London time) on Saturday, June 24 and 9:10 a.m. CT (3:10 p.m. London time) on Sunday, June 25. In 2019, when the Red Sox and Yankees played in London, the games were televised on Fox (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday) and though nothing’s been officially announced, I would expect the same TV channels to cover this series similarly.

The Cardinals will be the “home” team for both these games and bat last. This also means that with the new schedule for 2023 that has fewer divisional games, the Cubs will make only one trip to St. Louis next year (four games from July 27-30).

This link says:

The dramatic stadium transformation will be enhanced in 2023 with a new layout bringing fans closer to the action on the field.

London Stadium was built for soccer, and it’s a good thing they’re having a “new layout” for 2023, because in 2019 the Red Sox and Yankees combined for 50 runs and 10 home runs over the two-game series and ... well, that’s not normal, even for those two clubs.

I’m planning on going to these games and am pretty excited about this unique way to watch the Cubs play baseball.