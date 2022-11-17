Cub Tracks remains static

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The tap is still dry. One depth option acquired so far, Miles Mastrobouni, who makes Zach McKinstry expendable. Willson Contreras is testing the market. 40-man roster at 38, no free agents picked up. As always, we await developments.
- Eno Sarris (The Athletic {$}): MLB’s best bargain free agents, with help from the wisdom of the crowd. “Now’s the time to think about the future.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs’ roster crunch is still a thing, because free agent moves are still coming. “Any prospect the Cubs didn’t protect was unprotected for a reason.” Evan Altman has more.
- Larry Hawley (WGN9): Only 1 member of the 2016 World Series champs remains on the Cubs. “... Kyle Hendricks is the only one...”
- Bernie Pleskoff (Forbes* {$}): Chicago Cubs express interest in spending money on free agent position players. “... the Cubs may be in the market to improve their team by targeting expensive and consequential free agents.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Swiss Army Knife: Cubs hitting department planning on to take holistic approach to offense. “Whatever tool is needed, we have somebody on that staff that can help, that can basically bring something to the table in that situation.” Tim Stebbins has more.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Contreras carries ‘personal motivation’ into free agency. “Mostly hurt. Hurt more than anger.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs have reportedly discussed free agent catchers Christian Vazquez and Omar Narvaez. “... the Cubs are expected to add a catcher this offseason...” Evan Altman has more.
- Kade Kistner (Sports IIlustrated*): Neither of Chicago Cubs’ top rookies garner votes for Rookie of the Year award. “...neither Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel, the Chicago Cubs top rookies, received a third place vote.”
