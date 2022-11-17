The Texas Rangers have been awarded the 2024 All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle this coming summer.

Today, Major League Baseball announced the All-Star host for 2024:

The Midsummer Classic is coming back to Arlington!@GlobeLifeField will host the 2024 @MLB All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/SJBkV1WB0i — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 17, 2022

There had been some rumors last summer that the 2024 ASG would be at Wrigley Field, but now that’ll have to wait at least another year.

There are four parks that have not hosted an All-Star Game this century: Wrigley Field (last in 1990), Rogers Centre (last in 1991), Camden Yards (last in 1993) and Fenway Park (last in 1999). Both Wrigley and Fenway have been extensively renovated since their last All-Star Game, and Rogers Centre will be undergoing significant renovation work this offseason.

Since the 2026 All-Star Game had previously been awarded to Philadelphia (in honor of the 250th anniversary of the USA and 150th anniversary of the National League), that means if Wrigley is to get an ASG any time soon, it would have to be 2025, or after that, 2027.

All-Star Games are no longer simply awarded to cities on the basis of alternating leagues each year. Teams and the cities where they reside have to put together bids together, because of all the ancillary events surrounding an All-Star Game. You can read about some of those events at this fact sheet that MLB and the Rangers issued today.

Here’s hoping for an All-Star Game at the renovated Wrigley Field soon.