Baseball history unpacked, November 18

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Frank Griffith, Les Mann, Gene Mauch, Cal Koonce, Sterling Slaughter, Dan Briggs, Steve Henderson, Jamie Moyer, Ron Coomer, Tom Gordon, Shawn Camp. Also notable: David Ortiz HOF.

Today in history:

326 - Old St. Peter's Basilica consecrated in Rome (stood 4th - 16th century), later replaced by current Basilica.

1307 - William Tell reportedly shoots an apple off his son's head.

1477 - First English dated printed book "Dictes & Sayengis of the Phylosophers" by William Caxton at his press in London.

1626 - St. Peter's Basilica is consecrated, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site and becoming the world's largest Christian basilica.

1872 - Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is arrested by a U.S. Deputy Marshal and charged with illegally voting.

1883 - Four standard time zones for the Continental US introduced - Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific, replacing over 100 previous time zones.

1978 - In Jonestown, Guyana, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones.

