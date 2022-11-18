 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Who am I to Judge?

The MVP and Cy Young Awards were announced. The Mariners made a couple of deals. More hot stove discussion and other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

If Twitter goes dark next week (or anytime in the future), this job is going to be a lot more difficult. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be possible to do it. But there simply isn’t any other place to keep track of sports journalism like Twitter was.

OK, on to more pleasant things. Or mostly more pleasant things.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. We’ll see if Twitter is still here.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...