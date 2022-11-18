Cubs claim Rylan Bannon on waivers from Braves

The Cubs have added yet another spare-part infielder, 26-year-old Rylan Bannon, to the 40-man roster on a waiver claim from the Braves.

Bannon split a majority of last season between the Orioles and Braves organizations, combining to hit .249 (85-for-342) with 18 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 77 RBI, 59 walks and a .367 on-base percentage between Triple-A Norfolk and Triple-A Gwinnett. He made 68 starts at third base, 23 as designated hitter and eight at second base.

The right-handed hitting Bannon made his major league debut with Baltimore, appearing in four games during two stints (May 12-17 and June 21-24), before he was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers August 8, then claimed off waivers again by Atlanta August 16. He appeared in one game for the Braves while on the major league roster September 18-24.

In his five MLB games in 2022, Bannon went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts.

Bannon was the Dodgers’ eighth-round pick in 2016 and went to Baltimore along with Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera for Manny Machado in 2018. He’s a Chicago-area native and went to Joliet Catholic before playing college ball at Xavier University.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. The deadline to tender contracts to pre-arb and arb-eligible players is 7 p.m. CT today, so expect more moves to be made.