Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night

I’m sorry, but my expectations keep getting lower. I hope to be pleasantly surprised, I suppose, but I’m salty/sour on the subject of Jed Hoyer and decidedly acid on the subject of things Ricketts, and faithless to boot, but I do like what the Cubs are doing with the coaching and development crew.
The non-tender deadline passed while I was doing a second Googling. Is Cody Bellinger a Cub yet? Here are all the Cubs moves from Friday.
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs in running to host 2025 MLB All-Star game. “... according to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.” Ben Silver has a few words about this. Rob hates Wrigley.
- Ryan Gilbert (670 The Score): Cubs manager David Ross on recruiting free agents: Players want to feel important. Partial transcript plus audio.
- Cody Delmondo (AllCHGO*): Chicago Cubs Pitching Coach Tommy Hottovy joins the podcast. [AUDIO]
- Marquee Sports Network*: Jon Morosi dropped a super interesting Carlos Correa-Cubs connection. “He’s always had a special spot in his heart for the Chicago Cubs.” [AUDIO]
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): More on why the Cubs made a surprising hitting coach change this offseason. Referring to Sahadev Sharma article {$}. “The Cubs hope that by going with Kelly, they are able to correct any missteps they may have made last offseason.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Nick Madrigal faces uncertainty. “... Madrigal’s future appears to be murky based on what the Cubs do this offseason.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The anatomy of a breakout: How Nico Hoerner transformed into one of the Cubs’ most important players. “That guy shows up each and every day and puts his absolute best foot forward,” Marcus Stroman said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs don’t have many non-tender decisions, just waiting on Cody Bellinger’s fate. “... the former Rookie of the Year and NL MVP underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder following the 2020 season and has been pretty awful at the plate ever since.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Joe Maddon is ‘humbled’ by Cubs fans in his return to Chicago to promote a new book. “That’s Chicago. Sweet and tough — and wise enough to give credit for a job well done.”
