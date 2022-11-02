 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 4, Wednesday 11/2, 7:03 CT

The Phillies try to go up three games to one.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Game 4 in any best-of-seven series is, to me, the pivotal affair when a team is up two games to one.

Either it becomes a 3-1 lead and almost insurmountable — but just ask the 2016 Cubs about that! — or it’s tied 2-2 and becomes best-of-three.

So the Astros have their work cut out for them tonight. They hit Aaron Nola pretty hard in Game 1. We’ll see if they can do that again. One reason they might:

All three of the games so far have featured the home team taking a big early lead:

That Phillies lead actually wound up at 7-0, as you know.

So maybe this game will be closer.

7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Phillies. Cristian Javier (RHP) vs. Aaron Nola (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Astros lineup:

Phillies lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.

