2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 4, Wednesday 11/2, 7:03 CT

Game 4 in any best-of-seven series is, to me, the pivotal affair when a team is up two games to one.

Either it becomes a 3-1 lead and almost insurmountable — but just ask the 2016 Cubs about that! — or it’s tied 2-2 and becomes best-of-three.

So the Astros have their work cut out for them tonight. They hit Aaron Nola pretty hard in Game 1. We’ll see if they can do that again. One reason they might:

From the You Can't Predict Baseball Department (which is always open for business), the only Phillies pitchers to allow a run in this World Series so far are Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.



Wheeler/Nola: 10 runs in 9 1/3 innings

Rest of staff: 0 runs in 17 2/3 innings — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) November 2, 2022

All three of the games so far have featured the home team taking a big early lead:

2022 World Series

Game 1: home team (Astros) jumps out to 5-0 lead

Game 2: home team (Astros) jumps out to 5-0 lead

Game 3: home team (Phillies) jumps out to 6-0 lead — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) November 2, 2022

That Phillies lead actually wound up at 7-0, as you know.

So maybe this game will be closer.

7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Phillies. Cristian Javier (RHP) vs. Aaron Nola (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Astros lineup:

Astros lineup vs Aaron Nola: pic.twitter.com/KNsIUfpdoE — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) November 2, 2022

Phillies lineup:

