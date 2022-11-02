Baseball history unpacked, November 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Otto Williams, Clem Clemens, Dutch Zwilling, Johnny Vander Meer, Jesse Flores, Bill Connors, Orlando Merced. Also notable: Travis Jackson HOF.

Today in history:

1355 - English invasion army under King Edward lands at Calais.

- English invasion army under King Edward lands at Calais. 1698 - Scottish settlers make landfall in Panama, establishing the ill-fated ‘Darien Venture’ colony.

- Scottish settlers make landfall in Panama, establishing the ill-fated ‘Darien Venture’ colony. 1859 American abolitionist John Brown found guilty of murder, inciting slaves to revolt, and treason against the Virginia Territory during his raid of Harpers Ferry Armory, and sentenced to hang.

American abolitionist John Brown found guilty of murder, inciting slaves to revolt, and treason against the Virginia Territory during his raid of Harpers Ferry Armory, and sentenced to hang. 1907 - US banker J. P. Morgan locks over 40 bankers in his library to force them to find ways to avert New York banking crisis.

- US banker J. P. Morgan locks over 40 bankers in his library to force them to find ways to avert New York banking crisis. 1947 - After just six games of the season, Chicago Blackhawks trade NHL scoring leader Max Bentley along with Cy Thomas to Toronto Maple Leafs for Gus Bodnar, Bud Poile, Gaye Stewart, Bob Goldham, and Ernie Dickens.

- After just six games of the season, Chicago Blackhawks trade NHL scoring leader Max Bentley along with Cy Thomas to Toronto Maple Leafs for Gus Bodnar, Bud Poile, Gaye Stewart, Bob Goldham, and Ernie Dickens. 1947 - Howard Hughes flies “Spruce Goose,” a huge wooden airplane for the first and last time.

Howard Hughes flies “Spruce Goose,” a huge wooden airplane for the first and last time. 1955 - David Ben-Gurion forms Israeli government.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.