The Cubs won the World Series on this date in 2016 and you can watch Game 7 tonight on Marquee

As you surely know, the Cubs broke their 108-year World Series drought on November 2, 2016 — well, actually, after midnight November 3 in Cleveland — by winning Game 7 over Cleveland 8-7 in 10 innings.

Undoubtedly you remember all the details of the game. And if you would rather re-watch that than tonight’s Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, Marquee Sports Network is running the game on the channel beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Cubs-related twist I hinted at above is that Marquee is running this game with the radio call from Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer.

“Pat came to us with this idea to air the radio call from the game alongside the television broadcast, and of course we had to do it,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy in a statement. “His call from Game 7 will never be forgotten among Cubs fans and we’re looking forward to sharing this unique re-airing of the broadcast with the tremendous radio call from Pat and Ron on 670 The Score.”

So that sounds like fun, listening to the Cubs radio team call Game 7 with pictures, instead of the Fox TV call. Marquee says the broadcast also will feature clips from Pat and Ron talking about the historic evening and sharing their stories and memories from their experience in the Cleveland visiting radio broadcast booth.