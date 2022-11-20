Cub Tracks’ love me non-tender

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Lots of options out there. Whether any are actually GOOD options is yet to be seen. Some familiar names have been mooted about: Jose Abreu, Christian Vazquez, Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt. More players of varying competence are also available. Intrigue abounds while the Cubs are TCB, baby.
How the Cubs spend their money is yet unknown. For now, we wait. And wait. And wait. Talk all about it below. Don’t be cruel.
☃️ Fresh powder at the friendly confines for opening night of Winterland at Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field #Chicago @Cubs https://t.co/BXAcNbRQfd pic.twitter.com/WAAhTYsTmP— Joshua Mellin (@JoshuaMellin) November 19, 2022
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): For better or worse, Twitter changed sports fans and media coverage forever. “It began when White Sox analyst Steve Stone twittered that the Tigers were interested in trading for Milton Bradley, adding the Cubs ‘should fly him in a private jet.’”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ ‘Professor’ helps send kids to college. “... Hendricks gives the youth involved in that Cubs Charities program another type of example of a possible path...”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): REPORT: Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker are on the Cubs’ radar. Gleanings from The Athletic (article below). Evan Altman also has thoughts.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Breaking down the Cubs’ non-tender decisions. “The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 5 recent non-tenders who are perfect fits for the Cubs. “... there are new names on the free agent market...” Three different ones.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): New coach’s innovative vision for Cubs hitters. “While Chicago has had an assistant hitting coach in place for the past decade-plus, Kelly will have a team of assistants at the MLB level.” More from Meghan Montemurro {$}. And from Maddie Lee.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs should consider reunion with Jeimer Candelario following Tigers’ non-tender. “If the Cubs are looking to add some upside depth at a low cost and with no long-term risk, a reunion with Candelario makes sense.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cody Bellinger is now an option for a Cubs team that needs a massive talent upgrade. “Financial flexibility, especially on short-term deals, is something the Cubs can leverage better than most teams right now.”
Food for Thought:
