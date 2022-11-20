Cub Tracks’ love me non-tender

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Lots of options out there. Whether any are actually GOOD options is yet to be seen. Some familiar names have been mooted about: Jose Abreu, Christian Vazquez, Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt. More players of varying competence are also available. Intrigue abounds while the Cubs are TCB, baby.

How the Cubs spend their money is yet unknown. For now, we wait. And wait. And wait. Talk all about it below. Don’t be cruel.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

☃️ Fresh powder at the friendly confines for opening night of Winterland at Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field #Chicago @Cubs https://t.co/BXAcNbRQfd pic.twitter.com/WAAhTYsTmP — Joshua Mellin (@JoshuaMellin) November 19, 2022

Food for Thought:

These nine grottos are among some of the hottest Martian real estate. https://t.co/hSs7638cUK — Futurism (@futurism) November 19, 2022

Our brains trick us into seeing images of craters as both concave and convex. https://t.co/fDtFgNB0Id — Popular Science (@PopSci) November 17, 2022

This black hole made a dramatic entrance into astronomers' view ⬇️https://t.co/fNRsBhsRBk — Live Science (@LiveScience) November 16, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thank you. Thank you very much, for reading!