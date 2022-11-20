 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ love me non-tender

#Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Speculation, reminiscence, Elvis and boats. All this and Bobby D, too.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Lots of options out there. Whether any are actually GOOD options is yet to be seen. Some familiar names have been mooted about: Jose Abreu, Christian Vazquez, Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt. More players of varying competence are also available. Intrigue abounds while the Cubs are TCB, baby.

How the Cubs spend their money is yet unknown. For now, we wait. And wait. And wait. Talk all about it below. Don’t be cruel.

