Baseball history unpacked, November 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Billy Clingman, Freddie Lindstrom HOF, Warren Hacker, Dick Bertell, Tony Balsamo, Alan Hargesheimer, Mike Mason, Quintin Berry, Robert Stock*. Also notable: Stan Musial HOF, Ken Griffey Jr. HOF.

Today in history:

164 BC - During Maccabbean revolt Judas Maccabaeus recaptures Jersusalem and rededicates the Second Temple, commemorated since as Jewish festival Hanukkah.

- During Maccabbean revolt Judas Maccabaeus recaptures Jersusalem and rededicates the Second Temple, commemorated since as Jewish festival Hanukkah. 1783 - Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and Marquis d’Arlandes make 1st manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

- Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and Marquis d’Arlandes make 1st manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon. 1789 - North Carolina ratifies constitution, becomes 12th US state.

- North Carolina ratifies constitution, becomes 12th US state. 1922 - Rebecca L Felton (GA) sworn in as first female US Senator.

- Rebecca L Felton (GA) sworn in as first female US Senator. 1925 - Red Grange plays final University of Illinois game, signs with Chicago Bears.

