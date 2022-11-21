Outside The Confines: Let’s talk about Aaron Judge for the rest of the winter

With the major awards of the season all given out, it’s now time for us to look ahead to the 2023 season. There will be plenty of speculation ahead about where free agents will sign and which teams will make major trades. Who is poised to make a push for winning next season and who is going to sink into the depths of rebuilds (or full-on tanking)?

News will obviously slow down a little, but there will be no shortage of hot stove moves to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks, so we will have plenty to keep us entertained even as the snow begins to fly and Santa gets busy with his work at the North Pole.

TEAM CUBA WBC NEWS



This. Is. Massive.



Per @francysromeroFR, Yoan Moncada & Luis Robert have been included on the preliminary 50-man roster, & are COMMITTED to play for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic!



The first time in HISTORY Cuba will include current MLB players. pic.twitter.com/gm1srRiMGh — Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) November 18, 2022

