 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Let’s talk about Aaron Judge for the rest of the winter

Are there other free agents?

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With the major awards of the season all given out, it’s now time for us to look ahead to the 2023 season. There will be plenty of speculation ahead about where free agents will sign and which teams will make major trades. Who is poised to make a push for winning next season and who is going to sink into the depths of rebuilds (or full-on tanking)?

News will obviously slow down a little, but there will be no shortage of hot stove moves to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks, so we will have plenty to keep us entertained even as the snow begins to fly and Santa gets busy with his work at the North Pole.

Now onto today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...