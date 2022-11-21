Outside The Confines: Let’s talk about Aaron Judge for the rest of the winter

With the major awards of the season all given out, it’s now time for us to look ahead to the 2023 season. There will be plenty of speculation ahead about where free agents will sign and which teams will make major trades. Who is poised to make a push for winning next season and who is going to sink into the depths of rebuilds (or full-on tanking)?
News will obviously slow down a little, but there will be no shortage of hot stove moves to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks, so we will have plenty to keep us entertained even as the snow begins to fly and Santa gets busy with his work at the North Pole.
Now onto today’s links!
- The Minnesota Twins have a new uniform and Chris Creamer looks at how it was inspired by the past.
- Davy Andrews reflects upon the long-standing and often iconic era of pitchers hitting and laments its death.
- Dan Szymborski gives us a preview of the upcoming ZiPS projections.
- Leo Morgenstern looks at the incredible 2022 season of Mookie Betts, while pointing out that it still wasn’t enough to net him the MVP award.
- Tom Verducci reflects on Paul Goldschmidt’s unlikely MVP win at a time when most players are declining in performance.
- Where might Shohei Ohtani end up if the Angels decide to trade him, asks Mike Petriello.
- Thomas Harrigan proposes some likely free-agent targets if the Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge.
- Mark Feinsand has one likely free-agent signing for each team.
- And there are seven less-obvious free-agent signings, as well. (MLB)
- One of the top names on the free agent heap is Justin Verlander, who has reportedly met with the Mets. (MLB)
- On the topic of the Mets, Buster Olney thinks the Mets might make a very interesting landing place for Aaron Judge.
- This is big.
TEAM CUBA WBC NEWS— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) November 18, 2022
This. Is. Massive.
Per @francysromeroFR, Yoan Moncada & Luis Robert have been included on the preliminary 50-man roster, & are COMMITTED to play for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic!
The first time in HISTORY Cuba will include current MLB players. pic.twitter.com/gm1srRiMGh
- Peter Gammons delves into the winning culture that has been fostered in Houston thanks to Dusty Baker. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Cody Bellinger is headed for free agency and Mike McDaniel looks at what this might mean for him.
- Daniel Chavkin brings us Rob Manfred’s response to Pete Rose’s plea letter. Spoiler alert: he was not moved.
- Mike McDaniel explains why Aaron Judge won’t be bidding on his own home run ball.
- In response to multiple brawls, the Venezuelan baseball league is speaking out against violence. (AP)
- Melissa Lockard looks at what Billy Beane’s new role with the A’s means for him and the team. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This is delightful.
Get you a mother who strikes up conversation with a Giants fan who saw them play at the Polo Grounds— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 20, 2022
Baseball is the best pic.twitter.com/3FYWBeCipR
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
