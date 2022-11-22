2023 Bill James Handbook Cubs projections

The Bill James Handbook for 2023 is, as always, filled with the statistics you need to get you through the winter — all the numbers for the current players, plus leaders in both traditional and “Bill James” categories in both leagues for the season just completed..

But the book is far more than that. It also provides with solidly researched baseball essays that can fill up your time until baseball gears up again in the spring.

James contributes several essays himself, including updates on “The World’s Best Hitter” and “The World’s #1 Starting Pitcher.” I wrote a bit about James’ methodology for those here last year.

James’ big new essay this year is about “Young Superstars,” how that is defined and who might qualify as such in the modern game. He says:

“Young Superstar” is a transition stage in which a player who appears to have unlimited potential has not yet stuck his hand in a cactus or jumped out of a moving vehicle in an argument with his wife or lost a fight with a water cooler or fallen off a bicycle and I don’t even want to talk about what happened to Cesar Cedeño. In 2019 Ronald Acuña Jr., 21 years old at the time, hit 41 homers and stole 37 bases, the very definition of the next Willie Mays, if we were still doing that. Since then, he hasn’t been able to play at that level — whereas Willie Mays got to that level and then went on doing it for 15 years.

James’ essays are always thought-provoking and well-written and are worth the price of the book by themselves.

But I know you. You’re here for the projections.

James goes through his projections from the previous year and fesses up to the ones that didn’t come close, while showing many that he did get right. One of the players he doesn’t specifically mention on whom he came very close was Patrick Wisdom:

Patrick Wisdom 2022 projected vs. actual G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA SLG OBP OPS G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA SLG OBP OPS 138 444 62 90 19 1 27 70 5 1 .203 .280 .432 .712 134 469 67 97 28 0 25 66 8 4 .207 .298 .426 .724

That’s pretty much a home run, right? All of the numbers are within just a few percentage points. I note this specifically not just to show that James got Wisdom right, but to say that we now pretty much know this is who Patrick Wisdom is — a low-BA, decent-OBP, high-HR, high-strikeout guy, kind of a poor man’s Mark Reynolds.

If the Cubs could find better hitters for other positions, they could probably live with Wisdom at third base, or as a platoon first baseman, because Wisdom is somewhat better vs. LHP for his career: .240/.322/.512 with 19 home runs in 258 AB.

Here are the rest of James’ projections for the 2023 Cubs:

Cubs 2023 Bill James hitter projections Player G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS Player G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS Brennen Davis 127 411 47 77 20 0 12 38 1 2 .187 .289 .324 .613 Yan Gomes 84 288 32 71 14 1 10 38 1 0 .247 .295 .406 .702 Ian Happ 151 511 69 122 27 2 20 71 8 3 .239 .329 .453 .782 P.J. Higgins 70 168 17 39 8 1 3 21 0 0 .232 .310 .345 .655 Nico Hoerner 122 381 47 104 19 3 8 44 13 2 .273 .329 .402 .731 Nick Madrigal 84 265 32 72 12 2 1 20 3 1 .272 .325 .343 .668 Zach McKinstry 73 184 24 44 8 2 5 20 3 1 .239 .310 .386 .696 Matt Mervis 112 361 47 91 23 2 19 58 1 0 .252 .318 .485 .803 Christopher Morel 139 466 63 99 21 4 19 60 9 6 .212 .283 .397 .680 Seiya Suzuki 141 499 67 120 28 2 18 61 10 5 .240 .322 .412 .735 Nelson Velázquez 65 171 20 34 8 1 7 23 5 2 .199 .279 .380 .659 Patrick Wisdom 121 367 52 75 17 0 21 55 0 0 .204 .291 .422 .714

Wisdom, again, projects to be basically the same guy again. One thing you’ll see right away in that table: The Cubs need hitters. Only Ian Happ looks decent there, although if Matt Mervis could put up those numbers in a (mostly) platoon role, I think we’d be pretty happy. The projection system appears to under-project Nico Hoerner, probably because it uses multiple years’ worth of numbers and Hoerner wasn’t a full-time player until 2022.

I said the Cubs need hitters. Here are some free agent hitters they might consider signing:

2023 projections for free agent hitters the Cubs might look at Player G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS Player G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS Jose Abreu 159 615 89 171 36 1 24 86 1 0 .278 .351 .457 .808 Tucker Barnhart 99 265 23 62 13 1 4 27 0 0 .234 .310 .336 .646 Cody Bellinger 142 512 79 118 27 3 27 77 13 3 .230 .311 .453 .764 Xander Bogaerts 154 576 92 164 41 1 18 86 7 2 .285 .363 .453 .816 Carlos Correa 151 566 86 156 33 1 24 89 0 0 .276 .360 .465 .825 Kevin Kiermaier 102 283 39 64 12 3 7 31 7 2 .226 .291 .364 .655 Omar Narváez 99 274 31 66 13 0 7 29 0 0 .241 .327 .365 .692 Dansby Swanson 152 590 85 152 33 2 23 84 13 5 .258 .323 .437 .760 Trea Turner 158 633 105 186 39 4 25 84 25 5 .294 .348 .487 .835 Christian Vázquez 132 463 50 116 23 1 10 52 3 3 .252 .302 .369 .671

The Cubs really need one of those shortstops, that’s for sure. Also, if the Cubs could get that version of Cody Bellinger, that’d be just fine with me. The José Abreu numbers shown there would be useful, too.

Here are the James projections for Cubs pitchers for 2023:

Cubs 2023 Bill James pitcher projections Pitcher G GS IP H HR BB SO W L SV ERA Pitcher G GS IP H HR BB SO W L SV ERA Javier Assad 20 20 99 102 12 39 92 4 7 0 4.27 Kyle Hendricks 17 17 91 95 15 22 68 4 6 0 4.40 Brandon Hughes 71 0 72 53 10 25 86 4 4 17 3.33 Caleb Kilian 14 14 68 67 5 35 73 3 4 0 3.97 Mark Leiter Jr. 45 0 73 64 12 24 82 4 4 0 3.80 Manuel Rodriguez 47 0 43 42 6 26 45 2 3 10 4.71 Adrian Sampson 27 27 143 154 28 43 100 5 10 0 4.81 Justin Steele 18 18 101 92 10 45 105 5 6 0 3.79 Marcus Stroman 29 29 175 171 19 46 147 9 10 0 3.82 Keegan Thompson 25 14 97 84 14 40 93 5 6 0 3.98 Hayden Wesneski 21 21 114 104 14 38 112 6 7 0 3.81 Rowan Wick 62 0 63 67 6 29 69 3 4 9 4.22

That is not encouraging, though I think they have underestimated Justin Steele, perhaps by quite a bit. The numbers shown for Hayden Wesneski are encouraging, and perhaps the Cubs could actually make a closer out of Brandon Hughes.

Here are some of the pitchers I’ve featured in “free agent target” articles who the Cubs might be interested in:

2023 projections for free agent pitchers the Cubs might look at Pitcher G GS IP H HR BB SO W L SV ERA Pitcher G GS IP H HR BB SO W L SV ERA Chris Bassitt 30 30 190 164 23 54 176 11 10 0 3.66 Corey Kluber 30 30 170 178 21 37 145 9 10 0 3.98 José Quintana 32 32 167 173 17 53 146 10 9 0 3.46 Carlos Rodón 29 29 171 132 14 52 223 12 7 0 2.86 Taijuan Walker 29 29 159 143 21 51 136 9 9 0 3.84

I’m going to go on record here as saying I think that projection for José Quintana is pretty close to what he’ll do and if the Cubs could sign him for a reasonable deal, they should do it. Perhaps he could make up for his lousy 2019.

Anyway, almost all of that is just for fun and to start discussions, which I hope you will have here. The book is always worth picking up, just to keep you in baseball-reading shape over the winter. You can order one here.