Cub Tracks’ readers’ indigestion

Extensions are in the air. I’m not talking about weaves, I’m talking real money. Everybody says Happ and Hoerner are going to get paid. Matt Mervis may or may not start at first, at first. We will wait and see.
It’s a holiday week. It’s going to be slow, I suspect. The newspaper beats seem to be on vacation again. So how about them Bears?
Me watching the Bears while missing baseball. #CUBS pic.twitter.com/0d4f2fyrGp— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) November 21, 2022
Oops. Rebuilds are everywhere.
I don’t take DeGrom or Judge talk very seriously. Some ideas are harder to swallow than others. Those don’t seem like intelligent spends to me.
Penguins!?!? On Wrigley Field! The Chicago Cubs have stolen our bit! pic.twitter.com/8tiIFOPMnJ— Nisei Lounge Chicago (@NiseiLounge) November 22, 2022
Congratulations to @ihapp_1 and @STR0, who were inducted into the Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Kcpq3BV6By— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 21, 2022
On this day in 1964:— Chicago TV Guides (@ChicagoTVGuides) November 21, 2022
Chicago Cubs Star in Primitive League
Chicago Tribune TV Week. November 28, 1964 pic.twitter.com/KP9hCA3rhx
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 4 realistic trade proposals to give the Cubs their ace. “... the Cubs have a multitude of young outfielders you don’t want to have held back when they’re ready to move up.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs ‘expected to seriously engage’ Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ in extension talks soon. Michael Cerami has thoughts. Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma say it’s so {$}. Time changes perception.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs view Matt Mervis’ breakout year as they explore options in free agency. Evan Altman has thoughts. Depth is still an issue. Mervis may not start at first, at first.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cody Bellinger only wants a one-year contract. According to a new report from The Athletic (see above). “Even without the offensive firepower he once displayed, this is a guy who runs well and can give a team above-average defense in center field.” Evan Altman has thoughts. Brett Taylor does also. Ken Rosenthal caps it off {$}.
- Greg Zumach (North Side Bound*): Top 30 Cubs prospects is loaded with upside. “... it would be easy to mark the year down as a flop, but the sheer impressive levels of depth allowed the Cubs to weather the injury storm...”
Food for Thought:
We stan the "bony-eared a**fish." Yes, that's its actual name. https://t.co/aCxBLiJbwg— Futurism (@futurism) November 20, 2022
The gigantic carp wasn't cooked over an open flame, and may have been carefully baked in an earthen oven.https://t.co/7nGhCume75— IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 20, 2022
Don't hold your breath on Bigfoot, but there could be massive animals hiding in our oceans ⬇️https://t.co/q5FrzVLasO— Live Science (@LiveScience) November 20, 2022
