Baseball history unpacked, November 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Sheckard, Jesse Petty, Claude Jonnard, Herman Reich, Billy Ott.

Today in history:

800 - Charlemagne arrives in Rome to investigate the alleged crimes of Pope Leo III.

- Charlemagne arrives in Rome to investigate the alleged crimes of Pope Leo III. 1835 - Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine (Troy, NY).

- Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine (Troy, NY). 1889 - Debut of the first jukebox (Palais Royale Saloon, San Francisco).

- Debut of the first jukebox (Palais Royale Saloon, San Francisco). 1975 - Bob Thomas of the Chicago Bears kicks a 55-yard field goal.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.