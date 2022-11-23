Baseball history unpacked, November 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1930 - At the Polo Grounds, St. Louis Browns outfielder Red Badgro, playing for the NFL New York Giants, catches a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers. It is the third TD catch of the season for Badgro, all from quarterback Benny Friedman. In 1981, Badgro will be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (2)
- 1943 - Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis rules that Philadelphia Phillies owner William D. Cox is permanently ineligible to hold office or be employed for having bet on his own team. The Carpenter family of Delaware will buy the Philadelphia club and Bob Carpenter, at age 28, will become president. (1,2)
- 1990 - Former Phillies and Reds catcher Bo Diaz, 37, is crushed to death when a rooftop satellite dish topples over at his home in Venezuela. (2)
- 2005 - Relief pitcher Bob Howry* agrees to a $12 million, three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, joining fellow reliever Scott Eyre, who spent last season with the San Francisco Giants. Like Eyre, Howry once pitched for the crosstown White Sox. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Sheckard, Jesse Petty, Claude Jonnard, Herman Reich, Billy Ott.
Today in history:
- 800 - Charlemagne arrives in Rome to investigate the alleged crimes of Pope Leo III.
- 1835 - Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine (Troy, NY).
- 1889 - Debut of the first jukebox (Palais Royale Saloon, San Francisco).
- 1975 - Bob Thomas of the Chicago Bears kicks a 55-yard field goal.
*pictured.
