Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving greetings to everyone, and I hope this holiday finds you healthy and happy and spending the day with friends and family.

If you’re hanging around here for the day, consider this an open thread to discuss anything (as long as it’s within site rules).

For an alternative to Thanksgiving football on various TV networks, if you are in the Cubs market territory (or are a DIRECTV subscriber) and have access to Marquee Sports Network, they will be rebroadcasting three Cubs victories from the 2016 World Series today: Game 2 at 9:30 a.m. CT, Game 6 at 1:30 p.m. CT and Game 7 at 6 p.m. CT.

All the best from me to you and yours for a wonderful holiday.