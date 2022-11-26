Cubs historical sleuthing: Another Shawon Dunston photo

Getty Images says:

Shortstop Shawon Dunston of the Chicago Cubs throws to first base to complete a double play as Rafael Belliard of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into second base during a Major League Baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium circa 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This photo was not taken in 1985. Belliard played in only one game for the Pirates against the Cubs in Pittsburgh that year, and in that game he had just one at-bat, as a pinch-hitter, and grounded out to first base.

So that wasn’t a match.

It turned out that the match for this play was from the same game as yesterday’s sleuthing photo. Dunston must have been a popular photo subject that year.

The only year Belliard wore No. 38 for the Pirates was 1986, so that made this one easy to find. As noted above, it happened Sunday, April 13, 1986. With a runner on first and one out, Belliard singled. He was then erased on a double play hit into by Steve Kemp, and the PBP says it went from Ryne Sandberg to Dunston to Leon Durham, so this is Dunston making the relay to first.

As noted yesterday, the Cubs lost this game 8-0, but we have at least two photos from that day more than 36 years ago.

And it’s hard to believe that 1986 was 36 years ago. I’ve got one more Dunston photo to show you tomorrow.