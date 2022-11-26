Cub Tracks busman’s holiday

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The pool keeps on widening. Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, Jameson Taillon, all are listed as Cubs targets by Bleacher Nation. Cubs Insider has Conforto, Taillon (and Andrew Heaney). Lots of beats are still on vaycay.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why Chicago sports owners should be grateful to have such loyal fans of their consistently underperforming teams. “... the Cubs’ ill-advised decision to specifically thank season ticket holders instead of all fans who follow the team was an indication they don’t fully understand how good they have it in Chicago.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): It’ll be years, not dollars, that keep the Cubs from landing key free agents. “... the critical factor to keep an eye on here is contract length.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs offseason: What we’re hearing about Kodai Senga, Seiya Suzuki and shortstops. “... this is a competitive environment...”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): If this is really all it takes to sign Carlos Correa, the Cubs *MUST* get it done. “$250 million.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Hot-hitting ‘22 has this prospect trio in focus. “I mean, we could probably go on and on with a bunch of these guys that had some great years,” Dustin Kelly said.
- Jon Ferlise (Cubs Insider*): The Rant Live – Chicago Cubs Podcast (11/23/22): Cubs prospect Matt ‘Mash’ Mervis joins as our Special Guest. [AUDIO].
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Former Cubs outfielder Narciso Crook is off to a new organization. “Crook is off to Boston.” Well, Pawtucket, more likely, but good luck to him.
- Darragh McDonald (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs Interested In Conforto, Bellinger. “... both risky bets with huge payoff potential...” Jordan Campbell has some of this.
