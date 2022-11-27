Cub Tracks, you know?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Every three hours or so that pass without a Cubs move - heck, with basically no moves at all around baseball - I keep foolishly recalibrating myself for something juuust about to happen. And then nothing happens again.— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) November 26, 2022
I JUST WANT SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT!!!
Reminds me of a song.
Other things? Well, you know. We got more Bonnies than Tony Sheridan. This track SMOKES.
Thanks for listening. I hope you enjoyed those blasts from the blues-rock past. Now let’s get out on the links.
- NBC Sports Chicago*): Who gets the David Ross ‘Double Birds’ for 2022 Cubs season? [AUDIO]
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): New 40-man addition Ryan Jensen has shortened arm stroke even further after big mid-season change. “... there’s development taking place even as rumors consume most of the available content oxygen.”
- Ben Silver (Sports Illustrated*): Can Christian Vázquez make up for lost production? “The Chicago Cubs are pursuing Vázquez as the replacement for Willson Contreras.”
- Kaitlyn McGrath (The Athletic {$}): Could the Blue Jays improve by dealing from their catching depth? Let’s make a deal. “Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has maintained the team is comfortable carrying three catchers on its major-league roster next year, but remains open to discussing trade scenarios.”
- Mark Feinsand (MLB.com*): These clubs could be Carlos Correa’s top suitors. Twins, Cubs, Phillies, Giants, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers.
- Bill Chuck (Chicago Sun-Times*): This baseball quiz is a numbers game. “For those of you keeping score, this quiz holds special meaning: it’s by position.”
Food for Thought:
