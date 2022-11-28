Baseball history unpacked, November 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1885 - Former National League President Arthur Soden buys the Providence franchise and players for $6,000. (2)
- 1927 - The Pittsburgh Pirates trade future Hall of Fame outfielder Kiki Cuyler to the Chicago Cubs for infielder Sparky Adams and outfielder Pete Scott. Cuyler, who had drawn the wrath of manager Donie Bush for his failure to slide in a game, will hit only .285 next season, well below his lifetime average of .321. He became expendable after rookie Lloyd Waner became a starter, but will be a great addition to the Cubs. Adams will have two seasons in Pittsburgh before going to the Cardinals. (2)
- 1938 - The Chicago White Sox’s 25-year-old pitching star Monty Stratton has his right leg amputated as a result of a hunting accident in Greenville, Texas. Stratton’s attempted comeback will be chronicled in the 1949 movie The Stratton Story. (2)
- 1955 - The Chicago Cubs trade pitcher Hal Jeffcoat to the Cincinnati Redlegs for catcher Hobie Landrith. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Russ Meers, Carlos Villanueva, Taylor Davis*, Danny Hultzen.
Today in history:
- 1520 - Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing the Pacific Ocean.
- 1717 - Blackbeard attacks and captures a French merchant slave ship, which he renames as his flagship the “Queen Anne’s Revenge.”
- 1814 - The Times of London first printed by automatic, steam powered presses built by German inventors Friedrich Koenig and Andreas Friedrich Bauer - makes newspapers available to a mass audience.
- 1895 - America’s first auto race organised by the “Chicago Times-Herald” - Chicago to Evanston and back; six cars, 55 miles, Frank Duryea wins averaging seven MPH.
- 1929 - Chicago fullback Ernie Nevers sets NFL record for most points scored in a single game with all 40 in the Cardinals’ 40–6 rout of Chicago Bears; Nevers has NFL record six touchdowns and four extra points.
