Outside The Confines: Getting a new pair of Sox for Christmas

The White Sox signed free agent Mike Clevinger. The Pirates signed Carlos Santana. Bryce Harper has Tommy John surgery. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
I hope you all had a nice holiday weekend. It seems like most baseball general managers and agents spent time with their families too. But the Winter Meetings are just around the corner.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

