Cub Tracks’ if at first you don’t succeed, call Acme in the morning

It looks like José Abreu is an Astro. So plan B is operative, whatever that is. Josh Bell? Trey Mancini? Tell us about your dark horses.

I’m starting to come around to Adam Duvall in center, and taking a flyer on Joey Gallo. I have no earthly idea why — it’s just that some inside part of me nodded when I saw those ideas OUT THERE.

Recognition/misdirection, like a tunnel painted on the wall, I think. That rocket could just as easily be a herring as a lemming.

“The goal is to win those Gold Gloves at Wrigley Field.”



Pete Crow-Armstrong on gold in the @Cubs’ future. pic.twitter.com/gdtWiIbZ0q — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2022

Couple notes on position players:

1. The Cubs really need to add an impact bat. Personally I buy Carlos Correa really succeeding over the next few years, but there are other SS options. I'm mostly ambivalent on the CC/TT/XB tier and DS would be contingent on contract. pic.twitter.com/NtGP4c9quE — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) November 28, 2022

I’ve thought about this for all of 10 seconds but the Cubs should, without a doubt, sign Joey Gallo.



With shift limitations beginning this season, we will probably look back at his .219 BABIP in 2022 and think it’s one of the funniest stats in recent memory. — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) November 28, 2022

Food for Thought:

