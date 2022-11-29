 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ if at first you don’t succeed, call Acme in the morning

#Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Matt Mervis likes the Abreu news, I bet.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

American League Fall Stars v. National League Fall Stars
His prospects are looking up.
Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Capitol Offense race- 24 Hours of Lemons-An endurance race for $500 cars
Going nowhere FAST
Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

It looks like José Abreu is an Astro. So plan B is operative, whatever that is. Josh Bell? Trey Mancini? Tell us about your dark horses.

I’m starting to come around to Adam Duvall in center, and taking a flyer on Joey Gallo. I have no earthly idea why — it’s just that some inside part of me nodded when I saw those ideas OUT THERE.

Recognition/misdirection, like a tunnel painted on the wall, I think. That rocket could just as easily be a herring as a lemming.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...