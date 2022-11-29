Cub Tracks’ if at first you don’t succeed, call Acme in the morning

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
It looks like José Abreu is an Astro. So plan B is operative, whatever that is. Josh Bell? Trey Mancini? Tell us about your dark horses.
I’m starting to come around to Adam Duvall in center, and taking a flyer on Joey Gallo. I have no earthly idea why — it’s just that some inside part of me nodded when I saw those ideas OUT THERE.
Recognition/misdirection, like a tunnel painted on the wall, I think. That rocket could just as easily be a herring as a lemming.
“The goal is to win those Gold Gloves at Wrigley Field.”— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2022
Pete Crow-Armstrong on gold in the @Cubs’ future. pic.twitter.com/gdtWiIbZ0q
Couple notes on position players:— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) November 28, 2022
1. The Cubs really need to add an impact bat. Personally I buy Carlos Correa really succeeding over the next few years, but there are other SS options. I'm mostly ambivalent on the CC/TT/XB tier and DS would be contingent on contract. pic.twitter.com/NtGP4c9quE
I’ve thought about this for all of 10 seconds but the Cubs should, without a doubt, sign Joey Gallo.— Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) November 28, 2022
With shift limitations beginning this season, we will probably look back at his .219 BABIP in 2022 and think it’s one of the funniest stats in recent memory.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Will Jed Hoyer finally put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs at the winter meetings? “He’s got a lot of flexibility, and we’ll let him do it,” Ricketts said of Hoyer.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs hired a baseball scientist last month. Meet Mike Sonne — and see what he hopes to do for the team’s on-field performance. “His unique baseball journey brought him to the Chicago Cubs.”
- Jim Bowden (The Athletic {$}): MLB trade and free-agent matches: Solutions for each NL team’s most-pressing needs. “The Cubs are hoping to make a splash this offseason”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Higher risk tolerance on pitching side could (should?) lead Cubs to Andrew Heaney. “... there’s a big difference between signing players just because they’re cheap and targeting players with huge upside who just happen to be cheap based on their health history.”
- MLB.com*: Cubs among teams with interest in Senga (report). “Feinsand said that there are three teams to watch in the Senga sweepstakes: the Giants, Rangers and Padres.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): I have many thoughts about the Cubs not landing Jose Abreu. “That’s what you get when you ask the baseball gods for ANY news.”
- Rylie Smith (FanSided*): Cubs Carlos Correa hopes looking grimmer by the day. “The Twins are expected to go full force to keep Correa around, as they should.”
- Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+ {$}): Where should Aaron Judge sign? Ranking all 30 MLB teams. Cubs #12 — “... it would be awfully fun to see what Judge could do on warm summer days with the wind blowing out at the Friendly Confines.”
