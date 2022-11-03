2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 5, Thursday 11/3, 7:03 CT

Tonight’s pitching matchup: Noah Syndergaard vs. Justin Verlander.
What year is this? 2016? 2018?
Fun Series facts:
- The World Series is not only even-up in games, the teams are also even in runs scored with 15.
- The Phillies have outhomered the Astros, though, 6-3.
- Houston pitchers have allowed 22 hits and struck out 47, while Philadelphia pitchers have given up 32 hits and struck out 36.
- The “Snitker” you see in the photo above is Houston hitting coach Troy Snitker, son of Braves manager Brian Snitker.
- Each team has won one game in its opponent’s park. The last World Series to fit that pattern over its first four games was in 2017, Astros vs. Dodgers.
Here are today’s particulars.
7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Phillies. Justin Verlander (RHP) vs. Noah Syndergaard (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.
Astros lineup:
Astros lineup with @JustinVerlander on the mound and David Hensley back at DH pic.twitter.com/B30bnRw9Ib— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 3, 2022
Phillies lineup:
Thursday blues. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 3, 2022
