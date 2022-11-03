Cub Tracks’ Happiness is a new deal

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.
Baseball hates Rob.
#Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was proud of the work he did that put him in a position to win his first Gold Glove award.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 2, 2022
Listen to Happ's full interview with @dan_bernstein: https://t.co/NBO1CRfjW4 pic.twitter.com/NcXwReUjLO
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Revisiting Game 7 with Ron Coomer.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The First Free Agent rankings list offers plenty to consider and discuss. Refers to Keith Law article at The Athletic {$}. Evan Altman also listed.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs know they can’t count on Kyle Hendricks in 2023. “... Hendricks has fallen on hard times the last two years.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Kodai Senga’s ‘Unpredictable Fastball,’ health issues could factor in Cubs’ aggressive pitching pursuit. “The more I think about it, the more I believe the Cubs are going to try to land two big pitchers to bolster the staff.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pitching prospect ready to make a name for himself in 2023. “Drew Gray is not a household name yet among many Cubs fans, but the young southpaw could put himself on the map...”
- Josh Jackson (MLB.com*): Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s AFL Home Run Derby. Mervis will mash.
- Charlotte Edmonds (NBC Sports Chicago*): Albert Pujols signs papers, making retirement official. “While his retirement has been long anticipated, Monday’s announcement made it official.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Ian Happ still loves it in Chicago, nudge nudge Cubs. Refers to Meghan Montemurro Tribune article {$}. Gordon Wittenmyer imparts additional wisdom. Patrick Mooney cleans up {$}.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): How Jason Heyward’s influence all over Happ’s Gold Glove. “He’s a big part of where I’m at mentally and a big part of learning how to play the outfield at this level, especially when I started doing it full time,” Happ said.
- Bill Jones (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Homewood Bat Co. marks 7 years in the game — scoring with MLB players through personalized service. “We’ve been growing at a good pace,” Todd Pals said.
