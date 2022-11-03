Cub Tracks’ Happiness is a new deal

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Baseball hates Rob.

#Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was proud of the work he did that put him in a position to win his first Gold Glove award.



Listen to Happ's full interview with @dan_bernstein: https://t.co/NBO1CRfjW4 pic.twitter.com/NcXwReUjLO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 2, 2022

Food for Thought:

The space telescope was able to see the effects of a supernova over five years.https://t.co/6ltqSOqrLQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 2, 2022

Why it's time to abolish Daylight Saving Time https://t.co/CCBgQUvT4z — Live Science (@LiveScience) November 1, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!