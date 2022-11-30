 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A baseball icon is taking a farewell lap

Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera says 2023 will be his final season.

By Ashley MacLennan
We are coming to a point in baseball where it is hard to say what players might be capable of achieving the same kinds of feats that those who are taking their final bows were able to manage. I think most of us would be hard-pressed to name the next player likely to hit 700 home runs like Albert Pujols did in 2022.

But Pujols isn’t the only player who made history late in his career. Detroit Tigers super-slugger Miguel Cabrera, in the twilight years of his time with the team, managed to collect both his 500th home run and also his 3000th career hit.

This week, Cabrera announced that, following years of physical health difficulties that limited his playing time, the 2023 season would be his last as a player. In that time Cabrera has won the hitting Triple Crown, a World Series during his time with the Marlins, been a 12-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and is a sure-bet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Though his playing years are coming to a close (Cabrera will turn 40 at the beginning of the 2023 season), he has expressed an ardent desire to remain with the Tigers in some capacity after he hangs up his cleats.

