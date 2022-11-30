Outside The Confines: A baseball icon is taking a farewell lap

We are coming to a point in baseball where it is hard to say what players might be capable of achieving the same kinds of feats that those who are taking their final bows were able to manage. I think most of us would be hard-pressed to name the next player likely to hit 700 home runs like Albert Pujols did in 2022.

But Pujols isn’t the only player who made history late in his career. Detroit Tigers super-slugger Miguel Cabrera, in the twilight years of his time with the team, managed to collect both his 500th home run and also his 3000th career hit.

This week, Cabrera announced that, following years of physical health difficulties that limited his playing time, the 2023 season would be his last as a player. In that time Cabrera has won the hitting Triple Crown, a World Series during his time with the Marlins, been a 12-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and is a sure-bet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Though his playing years are coming to a close (Cabrera will turn 40 at the beginning of the 2023 season), he has expressed an ardent desire to remain with the Tigers in some capacity after he hangs up his cleats.

One last ride.



Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last. pic.twitter.com/aiyc8CDXqI — MLB (@MLB) November 29, 2022

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

Disney this month has paid MLB $900 million for the remaining 15% of BAMTech it didn't already own following a series of prior deals. So when your favorite team cries poor this winter, keep in mind they're each due another $30 million windfall from this. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) November 29, 2022

Don Mattingly and the Blue Jays are closing in on a deal to make him the club’s new bench coach, per source. @Joelsherman1 was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 30, 2022

In my opinion, it is no longer reasonable to say that Mike Trout is the best player in baseball. That honor now belongs to Freddie Freeman. This article outlines why I have reached that conclusion. . .https://t.co/X3hUqZ0a7O — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) November 28, 2022

