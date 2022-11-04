Baseball history unpacked, November 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Hernon, Tommy Leach, Emil Kush, Carl Sawatski, Dick Selma, Angel Salazar, Eric Karros, John Grabow. Also notable: Bobby Wallace HOF.

Today in history:

1429 - Joan of Arc and Charles d’Albret liberate the heavily fortified town of Saint-Pierre-le-Moûtier after a siege.

1619 - Frederick V crowned king of Bohemia.

1841 - First wagon train arrives in California.

1879 - African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents the Refrigerating Apparatus.

1922 - Howard Carter discovers the intact tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt.

