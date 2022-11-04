Baseball history unpacked, November 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1889 - After a formal meeting of representatives from all National League chapters, the Brotherhood issues a “Manifesto” in which it claims that “players have been bought, sold and exchanged as though they were sheep instead of American citizens.” This bold statement constitutes a declaration of war between the Brotherhood and major league officials which will soon explode into the formation of the Players League. (2)
- 1891 - Charlie Comiskey, having had enough of St. Louis Browns owner Chris Von der Ahe, signs as the manager and team captain of the National League’s Cincinnati Reds. (2)
- 1957 - With a new balk rule, the batter now has an option after the call is made. If a player gets a hit, he can accept the outcome of the pitch, instead of being only limited to the advance of the baserunner(s). (2)
- 1959 - Ernie Banks wins his second Most Valuable Player award in a row on the strength of his 45 home runs and 143 runs batted in for the Cubs. Eddie Mathews finishes second. (1,2)
- 2010 - Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson dies in Thousand Oaks, California at 76. Nicknamed “Captain Hook” for his tendency to remove his starting pitchers early in the game - now standard practice - he was the first manager to win over 100 games in a season in both leagues, and the first to lead teams from both leagues to World Championships, doing so with Cincinnati in 1975 and 1976, and with Detroit in 1984. (2)
- 2016 - Five million fans turn out for the Cubs’ World Series victory parade in downtown Chicago, IL, 108 years in the making. The Chicago River is dyed in blue to celebrate the long-awaited title.
- 2018 - Winners of the Gold Glove Award are announced. C Yadier Molina wins his ninth and LF Alex Gordon and 3B Nolan Arenado both win their sixth. There are also six first-time winners, including 1B Freddie Freeman who ends up in a rare, but not unprecedented, tie with Anthony Rizzo. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Tom Hernon, Tommy Leach, Emil Kush, Carl Sawatski, Dick Selma, Angel Salazar, Eric Karros, John Grabow. Also notable: Bobby Wallace HOF.
Today in history:
- 1429 - Joan of Arc and Charles d’Albret liberate the heavily fortified town of Saint-Pierre-le-Moûtier after a siege.
- 1619 - Frederick V crowned king of Bohemia.
- 1841 - First wagon train arrives in California.
- 1879 - African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents the Refrigerating Apparatus.
- 1922 - Howard Carter discovers the intact tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt.
