Outside the Confines: Houston takes control

I’ve made it clear that I’m completely neutral in this World Series, which has made watching it a lot more enjoyable. I’m able to appreciate the good play on both sides. And we’ve gotten two all-time classic games in Game 4 and 5, even if Houston won both of them. A no-hitter in Game 4 and a 3-2 thriller that came down to a great catch in the bottom of the ninth.
Obviously I don’t have a lot of links from Game 5 yet.
- With the Astros hanging on to win in Game 5, starter Justin Verlander got his first World Series win in nine starts. Verlander said “It wasn’t easy.” Nothing worthwhile ever is.
- OK, no on to that incredible combined no-hitter in Game 4. Gabe Lacques breaks down the game and looks at Astros starter Cristian Javier, whom his teammates call “the most underrated pitcher in the league.”
- Jeff Passan explains why Javier’s fastball is the most dominant pitch in the World Series. (free to all)
- Hannah Keyser profiles Cristian “El Reptil” Javier.
- Astros catcher Christian Vázquez was praised for his handling of the pitching staff during the combined no-no.
- Javier’s parents were at the game and it was the first time his father had ever seen him pitch in person at the majors. His parents even told Javier that he would throw a no-hitter before the game. Of course, they say that before every major-league game his father goes to.
- Jayson Stark has the weird and wild from the Astros’ no-hitter. (The Athletic sub. req.) That’s Stark’s schtick, and no one does it better than he does.
- Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber had a very Philadelphia response to how he felt about the no-hitter.
- A Philadelphia institution probably would like this Tweet back.
Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie! #Schwarberfest— Wawa (@Wawa) November 2, 2022
- A list of postseason no-hitters and close calls.
- Stephen Borelli compares how broadcasters Mel Allen, Vin Scully and Bob Wolff called Don Larsen’s perfect game with how Fox broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz called Game 4. The 1956 broadcasters dared not mention the words “no-hitter” or “perfect game” while Davis and Smoltz were all over it.
- Jay Jaffe writes that while no-hitters are great, it is still home runs that win in the playoffs.
- Jeff Passan argues that this postseason has been dominated by pitch velocity (ESPN+ sub. req.) and he lists who is bringing the heat.
- Clinton Yates has a look at the baseball life of Dusty Baker, which has made him the focus of this Series.
- Ben Clemens explains why no, Astros fans should not have wanted Alex Bregman to hit into a run-scoring double play in Game 4.
- It was a scenario MLB was trying to avoid, but the rainout of Game 3 made it impossible. The Astros and Phillies were playing at the same time the NFL’s Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles were playing. In case you were wondering, Philadelphia topped Houston in that game, so the cities were 1-1 on the day. Still, you have to think Houston is the happier city this morning.
- There was a lot of speculation that Astros pitcher Lance McCullers was tipping pitches in Game 3, which would explain why the Phillies beat him like a drum. Ken Rosenthal looks at the evidence and concludes that McCullers most likely just had a crappy outing (The Athletic sub. req.), an interpretation supported by McCullers himself.
- Clinton Yates has a great story of umpire Carlos Torres’ journey from Venezuela to the World Series. When Torres first came to America to be an umpire, he didn’t even speak English. Yates also looks at Mike Hill’s journey from Harvard to the MLB offices.
- Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote an open letter on the future of the game.
- On to non-World Series news. The Athletic has the top offseason priority for each MLB team. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Keith Law has the Top 50 Free Agents this winter. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- The Mets top offseason priority is reported to be re-signing outfielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz.
- Mets outfielder Starling Marte underwent core muscle surgery this week, but he’s expected to be ready for Spring Training.
- Katie Woo talks with Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on why he decided against opting out of his contract. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Isiah Kiner-Falefa “can” be the Yankees starting shortstop next year. Interesting word choice there.
- The Marlins introduced their new manager, Skip Schumaker.
- Alex Eisert looks at the Gold Glove Awards and notes who got snubbed. It’s one Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher in particular.
- And finally, back to the Game 4 no-hitter. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans know of the connection between series creator and star Rob McElhenney and Chase Utley. So when the Phillies had Chase Utley throw out the first pitch in Game 4, they put McElhanney on the receiving end of the throw. Of course, since the Phillies got no-hit, they’ll never do that again.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
