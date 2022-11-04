Outside the Confines: Houston takes control

I’ve made it clear that I’m completely neutral in this World Series, which has made watching it a lot more enjoyable. I’m able to appreciate the good play on both sides. And we’ve gotten two all-time classic games in Game 4 and 5, even if Houston won both of them. A no-hitter in Game 4 and a 3-2 thriller that came down to a great catch in the bottom of the ninth.

Obviously I don’t have a lot of links from Game 5 yet.

Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie! #Schwarberfest — Wawa (@Wawa) November 2, 2022

More on that Tweet here.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.