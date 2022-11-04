 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside the Confines: Houston takes control

The Astros won Game 4 with a no-hitter and Game 5 was a thriller. And more news from the World Series and around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve made it clear that I’m completely neutral in this World Series, which has made watching it a lot more enjoyable. I’m able to appreciate the good play on both sides. And we’ve gotten two all-time classic games in Game 4 and 5, even if Houston won both of them. A no-hitter in Game 4 and a 3-2 thriller that came down to a great catch in the bottom of the ninth.

Obviously I don’t have a lot of links from Game 5 yet.

More on that Tweet here.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...