Cubs prospects Matt Mervis, Bailey Horn named to Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall League’s annual All-Star Game, termed the “Fall Stars Game,” will take place this Sunday at the Spring Training home of the Cubs, Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Two Cubs prospects have been named to play in the game — Matt Mervis and Bailey Horn.

Mervis, you probably already know much about from his great season split between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa and his being named Cubs Minor League Player of the Year. In the AFL, he’s batting .275/.321/.608 (14-for-51) in 14 games, with two doubles and five home runs. The five homers is tied for the league lead.

Horn was acquired by the Cubs at the trading deadline from the White Sox in the Ryan Tepera deal. In AFL play Horn has made eight appearances covering 12 innings and posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.083 WHIP, with nine strikeouts. (He’s also walked seven, which isn’t optimal.) Horn hasn’t allowed a home run in AFL play, which is very good for a league generally considered good for hitters.

The game has been divided up into NL prospects vs. AL prospects. That’s different from previous years when the AFL had an East and West division and the Fall Stars Game was divided that way. This year’s AFL doesn’t have divisions, so they’re playing it based on MLB affiliations.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. MT (3 p.m. CT) Sunday, November 6 and will be televised live on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com — unless there’s a Game 7 of the World Series that day, in which case the game will only be streamed. Announcers for the game are Robert Flores (play-by-play), Dan O’Dowd (analyst) and Jim Callis (analyst).

Here are the full Fall Stars Game rosters. Enjoy the game!