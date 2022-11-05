 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 6, Saturday 11/5, 7:03 CT

Will the World Series end tonight, or do we get Game 7 tomorrow?

By Al Yellon
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The catch by Chas McCormick in Game 5, shown above, will go down in history as one of the greatest ever in a World Series game.

If that ball isn’t caught? There’s a Phillies runner at least on second, maybe third, with one out and Bryce Harper due up. In that case I think the Phillies at least tie the game and send it to extras, or maybe win in a walkoff, and then we have a totally different Series.

But it didn’t happen, and now it’s up to Zack Wheeler to throw well enough to force a Game 7 Sunday.

Then we’d see this:

Hoping for more baseball after today. One note:

Here are today’s particulars.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Astros lead series 3-2. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Astros lineup:

Phillies lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.

