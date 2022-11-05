2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 6, Saturday 11/5, 7:03 CT

The catch by Chas McCormick in Game 5, shown above, will go down in history as one of the greatest ever in a World Series game.

If that ball isn’t caught? There’s a Phillies runner at least on second, maybe third, with one out and Bryce Harper due up. In that case I think the Phillies at least tie the game and send it to extras, or maybe win in a walkoff, and then we have a totally different Series.

But it didn’t happen, and now it’s up to Zack Wheeler to throw well enough to force a Game 7 Sunday.

Then we’d see this:

Zack Wheeler pitched last Saturday in Houston and went four days before throwing a bullpen Thursday. He will start Game 6, but Ranger Suárez is available, according to Rob Thomson. If Suárez pitches, Aaron Nola would start G7, albeit "prob not on a full pitch count," Thomson said — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) November 4, 2022

Hoping for more baseball after today. One note:

REMINDER



In all best-of-seven postseason series that have been tied after four games, the Game 5 winner has gone on to win the series 45 of 64 times (70%) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 4, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Astros lead series 3-2. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Astros lineup:

Astros lineup with Christian Vazquez DH pic.twitter.com/RhFDkInlka — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 5, 2022

Phillies lineup:

