Cub Tracks wants to go seven

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
MASH MERVIS FOR THE LEAD— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 4, 2022
Matt Mervis takes the AFL league lead after this massive tank! #AFL22 @Cubs pic.twitter.com/cmyMklQtfi
From Jon Zaghloul of Sports Talk Chicago:
- Charlotte Edmonds (NBC Sports Chicago*): Reddit calls out Rob Manfred for MLB Blackout Restrictions at World Series. “The unidentified fan recorded himself saying “if you want the youths, end the blackouts, dumba**.” “
- Julia Elbaba (NBC Sports Chicago*): When are 2022 MLB Winter Meetings? “... Sunday, Dec. 4, through Wednesday, Dec. 7.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How will the Cubs approach free agency? “... we’ll run through an offseason FAQ...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Brewers owner says the team “Might be very active this winter.” “Ultimately, the Brewers will go as far in 2023 as their stud pitching takes them...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Some surprises in names, salary predictions as Cubs again linked to several top FAs. “The rankings themselves don’t matter in the least, but it’s good to again see the Cubs mentioned as being involved in several players up near the top.” More FA talk from Altman.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Where could Willson Contreras land as a free agent if he leaves the Cubs? “It just doesn’t seem like the Cubs are all that interested in retaining their All-Star catcher.”
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes*): Why a Chicago Cubs-Anthony Rizzo reunion isn’t likely. “To begin with, the Yankees are not ready to let him go just yet.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs Prospect Matt Mervis named All-Star in Arizona Fall League. “He and pitching prospect Bailey Horn will represent the Cubs in the “Fall Stars” exhibition game on Sunday.”
- Lee Bosch (Marquee Sports Network*): Fall League Fridays: Cubs prospects earning acclaim in Arizona. Horn, Riley Martin, Owen Caissie, and Mervis are thriving in the AFL.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs prospect BJ Murray had a unique journey to reach professional baseball. “BJ... went to high school in Florida and played in college at Florida Atlantic University.”
Food for Thought:
"You're really asking the internet to name a probe going to Uranus?" https://t.co/3zLvs7jjjT— Futurism (@futurism) November 5, 2022
Deep beneath the Antarctic ice an abundance of neutrinos has been found coming from the galaxy Messier 77, but its profile doesn’t match other strong neutrino emitters.https://t.co/zDF0ESO6uy— IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 4, 2022
Migratory birds in North America are shrinking as their wings get bigger. Climate change is to blame. https://t.co/PwqsA54YNt— Live Science (@LiveScience) November 4, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...