Cub Tracks’ Sunday drives

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cats abhor vacuums. I’ve had one or two that didn’t, but the exception doesn’t prove the rule, much to the consternation of keyboard jockeys the world over.
Likewise first basemen... and likely, center fielders. The Cubs have a power vacuum and a couple of positional black holes, and rumors accrete around those singularities, jostling for position and settling into new orbits based on dynamics. Some of those rumors include the Cubs jettisoning at least one and possibly two of their main power sources, which seems like cutting your nose cone off to spite your space capsule but you do you, Cubs.
I mean, that strategy sure worked with Kyle Schwarber, amirite?
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The World Series has been intriguing. But baseball’s future is in jeopardy if current trends don’t change. “Baseball seemingly is on its way to becoming a niche sport...”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Should the Cubs be interested in Free Agent closer Kenley Jansen this offseason? “Jansen, specifically, checks in as the 18th best free agent available this offseason according to Heyman.”
- The Athletic {$}): What is each MLB team’s biggest need? One priority for all 30 teams entering offseason. “Chicago Cubs: Pop in the lineup.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs searching for power sources. “Though big-name free agents are an option, Jed Hoyer might tap into the team’s minor-league system.”
- Ryan Herrera (AllChgo.com*): Matt Mervis still mashing in AFL. Is Opening Day in play? “Hoyer declined to answer that question directly...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Anthony Rizzo will reportedly opt out of his deal with the New York Yankees. “Since Rizzo’s contract price for next year is $16 million, he could basically get himself a raise by opting out and taking the qualifying offer, if nothing else.”
- Ben Silver (Sport Illustrated*): Will Dansby Swanson be the Cubs Shortstop of the Future? “Swanson just unfollowed the Atlanta Braves on Instagram.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Defensive metrics supported Ian Happ’s Gold Glove case — but he doesn’t have to like them. “Happ was the Cubs’ lone Gold Glove recipient this year.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Kevin Kiermaier, Cody Bellinger could be options in center while Crow-Armstrong develops. “The Cubs don’t want to do anything longer than two years and probably prefer just one...”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now. “... Kyle Hendricks heads to next spring as the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster.”
- Scott Radley (The Hamilton Spectator*): McMaster grad gets ‘coolest job’ as Chicago Cubs’ new baseball scientist. “Mike Sonne caught the eye of the Cubs with his study on muscle fatigue in pitchers...”
