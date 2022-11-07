Outside The Confines: And the winners are...

Well, friends, the 2022 baseball season is officially over. While there are still awards to be given and a sweltering hot-stove season to look forward to, there will not be any more games played until spring training rolls around next February (provided there are no unforeseen delays that push back the start of baseball again).
This past weekend we saw the top prize in baseball go to the Houston Astros, who are surely hoping this victory will help get them out from under the shadow of their previous cheating scandal, but others were certainly rooting for the Phillies to make a true underdog run for the win, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.
I think what we can all agree on, however, is that the end of one baseball season is the immediate countdown to the start of the next. 2023 can’t come soon enough.
- This guy is three for three...
My predictions for the next 10 World Series champions— Alex (@AlbiesHOF) November 1, 2019
2020: Dodgers
2021: Braves
2022: Astros
2023: Yankees
2024: Nationals
2025: White Sox
2026: Padres
2027: Marlins
2028: Giants
2029: Rangers
- Janet Nguyen unlocks the mystery of why baseball games have such seemingly random start times.
- Jeremy Peña becomes the first rookie position player to ever win the World Series MVP award, shares Anthony Castrovince. Anthony also does an overview of the winning game.
- Andy McCullough would like to remind everyone that the best team did, in fact win. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Justin Choi gives us a breakdown of the Astros big win.
- Tom Verducci wants to emphasize that there is no asterisk needed for this year’s victory.
- Brian McTaggart emphasizes the delight of the victory for manager Dusty Baker who is now all but certain to have stamped his Hall of Fame ticket.
- Ken Rosenthal also casts a spotlight on Baker’s big night. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- In all of this we can’t forget that even though the Phillies lost, this past month has been nothing short of magical for them. Story by Matt Gelb. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Thomas Harrigan tries to assess how options and opt-outs will play out in 2023.
- The Athletic staff look at the biggest need for each MLB team over the offseason. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Edwin Diaz is going to be with the Mets for at least another five years, shares Nick Selbe.
- Matt Holliday has a new job with the Cardinals. (AP)
- Say whatever you will about the Astros, but this photo is rad.
Chas McCormick's imprint on the warning track following his catch last night.— Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022
(h/t: Flip Lehman, @TracesofTexas) pic.twitter.com/83BY4KH12H
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
