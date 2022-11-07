Outside The Confines: And the winners are...

Well, friends, the 2022 baseball season is officially over. While there are still awards to be given and a sweltering hot-stove season to look forward to, there will not be any more games played until spring training rolls around next February (provided there are no unforeseen delays that push back the start of baseball again).

This past weekend we saw the top prize in baseball go to the Houston Astros, who are surely hoping this victory will help get them out from under the shadow of their previous cheating scandal, but others were certainly rooting for the Phillies to make a true underdog run for the win, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

I think what we can all agree on, however, is that the end of one baseball season is the immediate countdown to the start of the next. 2023 can’t come soon enough.

This guy is three for three...

My predictions for the next 10 World Series champions



2020: Dodgers

2021: Braves

2022: Astros

2023: Yankees

2024: Nationals

2025: White Sox

2026: Padres

2027: Marlins

2028: Giants

2029: Rangers — Alex (@AlbiesHOF) November 1, 2019

Chas McCormick's imprint on the warning track following his catch last night.



(h/t: Flip Lehman, @TracesofTexas) pic.twitter.com/83BY4KH12H — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.