Outside The Confines: And the winners are...

The Phillies underdog story couldn’t quite go all the way.

By Ashley MacLennan
Well, friends, the 2022 baseball season is officially over. While there are still awards to be given and a sweltering hot-stove season to look forward to, there will not be any more games played until spring training rolls around next February (provided there are no unforeseen delays that push back the start of baseball again).

This past weekend we saw the top prize in baseball go to the Houston Astros, who are surely hoping this victory will help get them out from under the shadow of their previous cheating scandal, but others were certainly rooting for the Phillies to make a true underdog run for the win, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

I think what we can all agree on, however, is that the end of one baseball season is the immediate countdown to the start of the next. 2023 can’t come soon enough.

  • This guy is three for three...

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

